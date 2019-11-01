One more win to go. St. Albert (23-9) swept Boyer Valley in its Class 1-A Region 2 semifinal and will now face Riverside with a trip to the state tournament on the line. St. Albert will be going for its seventh trip this decade to Cedar Rapids.
“We’re happy to play in a regional final,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. But, we all just talked how we can do better. We can clean things up, and we can perform even better.”
Scary thought for their next opponent, Riverside. It only took 50 minutes to win in the quarterfinals and 54 minutes in the semifinals. The Saintes are good. St. Albert will attack with multiple hitters, play solid defense, and make opponents sweat from the service line.
Boyer Valley only led once in the match, a brief 2-1 lead in the third set. St. Albert then went on a mini four-point run to end any hopes for the Bulldogs.
Junior Allie Petry led the offense for St. Albert, finishing with 17 kills on the night. Petry really got going in the second set with eight kills.
“We came out a little flat with our energy, but we finished the game off pretty well,” Petry said. “My team mates just set me up. Olivia Barnes, she’s amazing at setting me. And our defense is really good tonight.”
Lauren Williams had a strong first set for St. Albert with four kills. Williams finished the night with nine kills and four blocks.
“Liv (Barnes) likes to go to everyone, and try to get everyone good hits,” Williams said. “I get really excited when I’m in, it helps me get motivated.”
Jordan Blaha added four kills and seven digs for St. Albert, while Veronica Svajgl had three kills and three blocks. Barnes had 28 set assists and four digs.
“It’s nice that we’re at the point where we feel like we’ve got multiple hitters that can contribute,” Lantz said. “We knew coming in that Boyer Valley had a shorter block on what would be our right side. So we knew that if Lauren got a good set in the air, she was probably going to get a kill out of it.”
Overall, it was a team effort on defense, as St. Albert had five players with at least four digs. Williams led the team in blocks with four, while Svajgl had three, and Petry and Isabel Pershing had two apiece.
“When the team comes together, and the team plays well, sky’s the limit,” Lantz said. “So we just gotta make sure that we keep focused on the team and what we’re doing. Have everybody contribute, whether you’re on the court or not. That’s kind of the essence of volleyball.”
St. Albert and Riverside will square off for the first time this season in the Regional final Tuesday at Tri-Center.
St. Albert (23-9) 25 25 25
Boyer Valley (18-14) 11 15 9
St. Albert stat leaders (kills-aces-blocks): Allie Petry (17-1-2), Lauren Williams (9-0-4), Jordan Blaha (4-0-0), Veronica Svajgl (3-1-3), Olivia Barnes (28 set assists)
