An impressive defensive effort Tuesday paved the way for St. Albert to hand Class 3-A No. 3 Red Oak its first loss of the season.
Jordyn Blaha led three Saintes in double figures with 19 points as St. Albert posted a 57-44 victory. Allie Petry added 12 points for the winners, and Makenna Shepard 10.
The Saintes’ defense allowed only 15 first-half points. Red Oak pulled within three points with six minutes left in the fourth, but a Blaha 3 pushed the Saintes’ advantage back to six en route to the victory.
“I think it was our defense tonight,” St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said. “We were phenomenal at times. We were locked in on our defensive assignments. The girls were intelligent following our game plan. To hold them to 15 points in the first half was incredible.”
Wettengel also had high praise for Blaha, a senior leader who entered Tuesday averaging 8.3 points per game.
“It really starts with Jordyn Blaha on defense,” Wettengel said. “She’s been going out defending our opponents’ best scorer. She’s been tremendous.”
Red Oak (9-1) 8 7 12 17 — 44
St. Albert (7-3) 12 12 11 22 — 57
RO: Chloe Johnson 9, Lexi Johnson 4, Allie West 4, Ellie Rengstorf 11, Sophie Walker 11, Chloe DeVries 3, Kyndal Kells 2.
SA: Isabel Pershing 3, Allie Petry 12, Makenna Shepard 10, Lauren Williams 7, Jordyn Blaha 19, Veronica Svajgl 6.
