DES MOINES — St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel knew he and his coaching staff would need to get creative in preparing for the intense pressure they would face against top-seeded Newell-Fonda.
So the eighth-seeded Saintes tried a little bit of everything in practice. They put seven defenders on the floor against their offense to try to simulate what they might encounter. And once the St. Albert boys team’s season ended last weekend, Sam Rallis and Ryan Hughes joined the Saintes’ practice. Anything to mimic what might come at state.
Unfortunately, there’s only one Newell-Fonda (25-0), and Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena, the Saintes (13-12) found out firsthand why the Mustangs entered state as winners of 51 straight games.
Newell-Fonda made 18 of 35 field goals in the first half (51%), 6 of 12 from 3-point range (50%) and 11 of 13 from the free throw line (84%) in building a dominant 53-22 halftime lead. The Mustangs coasted from there to a 77-47 victory over the Saintes.
The Mustang defense also had a big impact with its full-court pressure, forcing 23 first-half turnovers and 29 total in the game, leading to 35 points. It was a big reason why much of the second half was played with a continuous clock.
There simply was no answer for Newell-Fonda’s dominance.
“The team that I would compare them to is Glenwood,” said St. Albert senior Jordyn Blaha. “They’re just a lot bigger. They didn’t stop. They had so many subs. Every two minutes they were subbing, and we’ve never seen that before, so we had to match up with different people than in walkthroughs and practice. They didn’t stop pressing us, and their presses were good. They’re a good team.”
Junior Allie Petry, who tallied a game-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, was one of the few bright spots on offense for the Saintes. She left Wednesday’s game impressed with St. Albert’s opponent.
“Coming into this game, we all knew that they were going to be really good, but we just didn’t match up with them well, and they just destroyed us,” Petry said.
Newell-Fonda had four players tally double figures. Ella Larsen finished with 14, Bailey Sievers and Maggie Walker had 13, and Megan Morenz 11.
But it was the Mustangs’ ability to routinely press with success and disrupt pass lanes that most impacted the Saintes.
“We just weren’t able to slow ourselves down at times when we needed to,” Wettengel said. “I don’t think our decision-making was good at times. When we had advantages, we just seemed to come away empty a lot. That’s what they do to you. They speed you up.
“Those errant passes end up leading to easy baskets on their end a lot of times. It’s kind of a double-edged sword. You’re disappointed to turn it over, and defensively, you’re giving up easy baskets, and that’s a hard thing to overcome. It gets in your head, and it did get to our girls.”
In addition to Petry, senior Bel Pershing had eight points, and Blaha, senior Veronica Svajgl and sophomore Lauren Williams each tallied four.
The state loss surely stings, but a much bigger accomplishment was reached with this team in getting back to Des Moines for the first time since 2000.
“We had a meeting in the beginning of the year with our coaches, and our No. 1 goal was to have fun, but No. 2 was to make it to state,” Pershing said. “We made it here, and we’re very proud of ourselves for that.”
Her coach agrees.
“I just thought our girls were remarkable this year in what they were able to accomplish,” Wettengel said. “To keep your faith in each other, especially losing eight out of nine (toward) the end of the year, and then to win four in a row to get here, I thought that was a great achievement on their part.
“They really did believe in what they could do, and I give all the credit to them. There were three tough games to get here. They were razor sharp in terms of their toughness and how they could handle some really close games.”
St. Albert (13-12) 13 9 14 11 – 47
Newell-Fonda (25-0) 28 25 10 14 – 77
SA: Bel Pershing 8, Allie Petry 19, Jordyn Blaha 4, Veronica Svajgl 4, Pearl Reisz 2, Lauren Williams 4, Keely Socha 3, Landry Miller 3.
NF: Bailey Sievers 13, Macy Sievers 9, Maggie Walker 13, Megan Morenz 11, Ella Larsen 14, Mia Walker 2, Emma Erickson 3, Laney Hogrefe 4, Ellie Lago 8.
