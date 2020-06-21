St. Albert concluded a busy first week of baseball with an unblemished 6-0 record with a 5-1 home win over Treynor on Saturday.
Eric Massai earned the victory on the mound for St. Albert, while Drew Petersen was tagged with the loss. St. Albert got doubles from Isaac Sherrill, Cy Patterson and Lance Wright. The Falcons not only are 6-0, they’ve also averaged 10 runs per game through the first week.
“It’s been a long week and the kids have really shown they come out and play anybody,” St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson said. “The kids are still pumped up. They’re playing for each other and the seniors are doing real good job leading.”
Patterson was also pleased with his pitcher’s performance on Saturday.
“Eric Matthai pitched outstanding in one of first starts,” Patterson said. “He pounded the strike zone and kept hitters off balance, and Treynor has some real good hitters.”
St. Albert is scheduled to get right back after it on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Atlantic and will host Denison-Schleswig at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Treynor (1-3) 000 100 0--1 6 1
St. Albert (6-0) 020 111 X--5 6 0
W: Eric Matthai L: Drew Petersen
2B: SA, Isaac Sherrill, Cy Patterson, Lance Wright
