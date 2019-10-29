It was cold and lightly snowing outside, but inside St. Albert, the Saintes heated up the gym. St. Albert made quick work of Woodbine, winning its Class 1-A Region 2 quarterfinal match in straight sets.
“The goal tonight was to come out focused, and to play our game,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. “We wanted to make sure we put together a complete match. Not ride a rollercoaster, and be up and down and kind of let them hang around. We wanted to make sure that we went out there and took charge.”
Taking charge was not a problem for St. Albert. The Saintes started the first set with an 8-0 run behind the serving of Olivia Barnes. Jordan Blaha had four kills and St. Albert made it look easy, winning 25-10.
“We came in as a team not knowing what to expect,” Blaha said. “We wanted to keep up a ton of energy, and I think we did a really good job of that.”
In the second set, St. Albert senior Shelby Hatcher took control from the serving line. Hatcher sparked a 15-point run during the set as the Saintes won 25-5. Hatcher was a perfect 14-of-14 serving with seven aces.
“Very happy with how we served, I thought we did a good job of placing the serves,” Lantz said. “Offensively, we did a really good job with what they gave us as far as the ball coming over the net and distributing it to different hitters.”
Allie Petry began warming up during the second set with big swings from the outside and middle. Petry led the offense for St. Albert on the night with 12 kills. Lauren Williams also had a good night, sprinkling in nine kills throughout the match.
“We did well together,” Williams said. “We played as a team and not as individuals.”
It was a solid night all-around for St. Albert. There were no easy points out there for Woodbine as St. Albert controlled the ball from beginning to end.
“We’ve been working a lot on just the little things, for our play, things we needed to clean up,” Lantz said. “At this time of year, you can’t look past anybody.”
St. Albert won’t have to wait 11 days again (last played Clarinda Oct. 17) before its next match. St. Albert will play Boyer Valley (defeated West Harrison) Thursday.
“We’ve been off for a little bit waiting for this match,” Lantz said. It was good to get back on the court and play somebody other than ourselves. We didn’t play down to the competition. That’s been our focus from as soon as knew who we were playing. We have to stay focused and make sure we take care of the ball.”
St. Albert (22-9) 25 25 25
Woodbine (6-24) 10 5 6
St. Albert stats (kills-aces-blocks): Allie Petry (12-2-1), Lauren Williams (9-0-0), Jordan Blaha (8-6-0), Olivia Barnes (29 set assists)
