The St. Albert-Atlantic girls’ rivalry has a history of being a physical one, and Friday’s matchup was no exception.
In a game that had a combined 41 fouls called, the host Saintes were able to hold on for a convincing 59-40 Hawkeye Ten Conference win to complete the season sweep of the Trojans and snap St. Albert’s three-game losing skid.
Allie Petry scored 22 points to lead St. Albert while Keely Socha added 11.
Haley Rasmussen paced Atlantic with 21 points and McKenzie Waters scored 10.
The Saintes came into the game already owning a 56-48 win at Atlantic Jan. 4.
St. Albert coach Dick Wettengel said his team was solid defensively, holding the Trojans to 35.7% (15 of 42) shooting despite being in foul trouble much of the night.
The Saintes committed 22 fouls to the Trojans’ 19.
“We overcame a lot of adversity with foul trouble again. I told the girls that’s kind of a theme with us this year. We’re aggressive, and sometimes you get those fouls that are reach-in fouls and stuff,” Wettengel said.
“We’ve had to play with fouls all year long, but I thought our girls did a good job working through that.”
Atlantic coach Dan Vargason said he wasn’t surprised about the game’s physicality.
“Every time we get on the floor, us and St. Albert, there’s just something about it. I would have rather played this game out in a park,” Vargason said.
“We said if we’re going to play a game that’s that physical, and (the officials) are going to let it get that way, we’d rather have no officials and just go duke it out on a court without anybody getting wishy-washy.”
With the score tied 6-6, Socha hit a pair of of 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to put the Saintes up 12-6.
After a bucket by Waters got the Trojans to within 12-8, Socha made it three triples in a row to give St. Albert a 15-8 lead heading to the second quarter.
Wettengel said Socha’s first quarter was key to getting the Saintes’ offense rolling. St. Albert shot 50% (21 of 42) from the floor for the game.
“I think that helps when you get somebody like Keely that stroked those in the first quarter. That’s catching. That confidence gets catching to everybody else when you get somebody off to a hot start like that,” Wettengel said.
The Saintes (9-6 overall, 4-5 Hawkeye 10) began the second quarter on a 10-3 run to stretch their lead to 25-11 with five minutes left in the first half.
Atlantic (8-8, 4-4) finished the half by outscoring St. Albert 8-4 to pull to within 31-21.
Socha had nine first-half points to lead the Saintes, who shot 12 of 23 (52.1%) from the field.
The Trojans shot 40% (12 of 15) from the floor and were paced by Rasmussen’s 14 points.
St. Albert outscored Atlantic 13-7 in the third quarter to take a 44-28 advantage to the fourth.
Atlantic (8-8, 4-4) 8 13 7 12—40
Saint Albert (9-6, 4-5) 15 16 13 15—59
A: Haley Rasmussen 21, Nellie Grooms 2, Maycie Waters 1, Tessa Grooms 2, Aspen Niklasen 2, McKenzie Waters 10, Corrine Pelzer 2.
SA: Isabel Pershing 8, Allie Petry 22, Makenna Shepard 3, Lauren Williams 4, Keely Socha 11, Jordyn Blaha 5, Veronica Svajgl 6.
