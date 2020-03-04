Mission to Mars was No. 1 at the domestic box office. Lonestar’s Amazed was the top song in the country. The national average price of gas was $1.51 per gallon.
And Dick Wettengel, the current St. Albert girls basketball coach, was guiding the Lewis Central boys basketball team to its only state basketball appearance.
Much has changed since the St. Albert girls basketball team last qualified for a state tournament in 2000, finishing as a runner-up in the 2-A field. But the long state hiatus has only enhanced the experience this year for the Saintes.
With its 65-54 victory last week over Exira-EHK in the regional final, St. Albert broke a 20-year state drought. And Wettengel and his squad have relished the Saintes’ accomplishment.
“There’s definitely a little bit of buzz because of that 20 years,” Wettengel said. “Our girls are super excited about getting the chance to play on the Wells Fargo floor, and when you think about it 20 years ago, its wasn’t there. We’re making that transition from Vet’s Auditorium now to Wells Fargo. That’s kind of a neat thing in itself.”
Indeed, this year’s St. Albert team will be the first to compete at Wells Fargo Arena, which opened in 2005. Their debut at the venue will be quite the test. The eighth-seeded Saintes (13-11) will take on top-seeded and unbeaten Newell-Fonda (24-0) today at 1:30 p.m. in Des Moines in the Class 1-A tournament.
A casual fan may see the records and assume a long afternoon for St. Albert. But a season that was full of ranked opponents and tough challenges did a good job of preparing the Saintes for what could be coming today.
Another factor is the selflessness the Saintes possess. Three players average double figures, with junior Allie Petry (17.8 points per game) leading the way, followed by seniors Jordyn Blaha and Bel Pershing, 10.4 and 10.3 points per game, respectively.
“One major difference is the unselfishness of this team,” Wettengel said. “This group really doesn’t care who scores. They’re going to take what they’re given. You look at our last two ball games, and Bel Pershing has been our second-leading scorer all year and she didn’t score in the last two ball games, yet we were still able to get the wins in both those games.
“We’ve had other people step up, and both those teams concentrated on taking Bel out of the equation. Our girls have been able to find a solution to that. Our chemistry is excellent. When you get to this level, you have to have good chemistry, and that’s been something that’s been a positive for us all year.”
Those traits will need to be on point today. Newell-Fonda leads the state, regardless of class, in points per game with 77.9 and points scored-allowed differential average of 42.9.
Four Newell-Fonda players are near double figures with sophomore Macy Sievers (14.2 points per game) and juniors Maggie Walker (13.3), Bailey Sievers (10.4) and Ella Larsen (9.8).
Wettengel knows one of his team’s best efforts of the year will be necessary to advance to Friday’s semifinal round, but he’s also aware that the rigors of the Saintes’ schedule has prepared them for what’s to come.
“We feel like our schedule has us prepared,” Wettengel said. “I would compare Newell-Fonda a lot to Glenwood in terms of the things they do and how they play. They like to get up and down the floor. They have a high offensive average, and it’s all about their pressure defense and trying to create mistakes on your part. They’re going to try to get us to make some mistakes and cash in. That’s the key to the ball game right there.”
