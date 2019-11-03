Council Bluffs cross country runners from Classes 4-A and 1-A competed at the state meet. St. Albert competed as a team in the boys Class 1-A race, while individuals from St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central ran as well.
St. Albert finished seventh as a team in 1-A.
“I was very impressed with the team day,” St. Albert coach Russ Sindelar said. “The boys did phenomenal. I was pretty confident, but until the results come out, it’s chaotic. Very happy. Successful year, two places better than we did last year.”
Bennett Heisterkamp of St. Albert had the highest individual finish for C.B. runners, placing fourth in a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds. Heisterkamp was ranked sixth coming into the state meet.
“Went out and I think was in third the first mile,” Heisterkamp said. “Second mile, I think I was in fourth or so, and just tried to stay there and go as hard as I could. I thought I got out pretty good. I settled into a pace, and I felt good in my pace.”
The theme of the day: Fast. The course and competition.
“Definitely flies by,” Heisterkamp said. “All three years I’ve been here. Once I’m done, I’m like wow, that really flew by.”
Heisterkamp has won three races this season and hasn’t finished outside the top three.
“Great for him; he’s worked for it,” Sindelar said. “ I know he had that goal in mind.”
For St. Albert, Ryan Hughes finished 32nd, Colin Lillie 38th, Hadyn Piskorski 66th, Jason Mardesen 76th, Adam Denny 81st, and Chase Morton 88th.
On the girls side for St. Albert, freshman Carly McKeever finished 46th with a time of 20:54.
“Very impressed with Carly McKeever as well,” Sindelar said. “She’s a tough young girl. She’s going to do well in the future if she stays in this.”
In Class 4-A, Lewis Central had two individual runners competing. Connor Lancial finished 85th with a time of 17:04, while Haley Bach finished 109th (21:06).
“Really happy with how they came out and competed today,” Lewis Central coach Taylor May said. “It’s a huge accomplishment for them to come and qualify as individuals in 4-A. Very proud of the effort they gave today.”
Only a junior, and already with two appearances at the state meet, Bach has another year to look forward to.
“Haley didn’t run as well as she wanted to,” May said. “Being a back-to-back state qualifier is a huge accomplishment. She’s only a junior, so she’s got next year. She’s got that fire in her to get that goal again next year.”
Lancial, a senior, competed for the first time in Fort Dodge.
“Extremely happy with what he did today,” May said. “He went out and he gave it his all. One of his goals was to beat my time from when I ran here. He got that today, so I was really happy to see him get that goal.”
Bach didn’t do as well as last year, but knows making it this far is still a great goal to achieve.
“There’s a lot of fast girls out here,” Bach said. “I feel like I started off pretty good. I tried to get out ahead of most of the girls I wouldn’t have to push through in the middle of the race. The middle, I kind of slowed down a little bit, more than I would have liked.
It’s amazing (being here). I love being able to represent Council Bluffs. It’s a great goal to work towards throughout the season.”
Thomas Jefferson qualified three runner’s with Wimach Gilo, Juan Martinez and Aidan Booton. Gilo was ranked in the top 30 coming into the state meet, and finished 35th with a time of 16:29.
“It was definitely a different pace than what I’m used to,” Gilo said. “Just more guys to compete against, but that’s a good thing. Time wise, I probably did better, but I feel I didn’t live up to my 24th ranking.”
The results weren’t what the T.J. runner’s wanted, but they competed, and got off to the start they wanted. Early in the race, Martinez took the lead, and later Booton was up toward the front as well.
“They were in position, but weren’t able to hold it,” Thomas Jefferson coach Doug Muehlig said. “I’m proud of them. They did T.J. proud. They set the bar pretty high; they’re going to be missed.”
Gilo’s performance ranks in the top five all-time for T.J. in a 5K race.
“He belonged in that race,” Muehlig said. “He wanted to medal, it just didn’t happen today. He ran a good time on that course. 4-A is tough, tough company. Top 10, you had to go below 16 (minutes), that is very swift. The triplets went out fast. They want to get out and run.
I know he was disappointed, but he still ran a good time. In my eye’s, he ran a better race (compared to last year).”
