HOLSTEIN — St. Albert qualified its boys team for the Nov. 2 state cross country meet in Fort Dodge with a third-place finish at Thursday’s state-qualifying cross country meet.
But that wasn’t the only good news for St. Albert. Freshman Carly McKeever also qualified with a 12th-place finish in the girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 14 seconds, which was nearly a minute better than her previous season best.
The top three teams and 15 runners qualify for state.
St. Albert coach Russ Sindelar was pleased with the day’s results. The Falcons earned their state trip behind a number of impressive performances. Their 102 team points were only nine behind first-place Le Mars Gehlen (93) and Tri-Center (95).
Senior Bennett Heisterkamp led the way, finishing second (16:57). He was followed by freshman Collin Lillie (16th, 17:51), senior Ryan Hughes (23rd, 18:14) and sophomore Hadyn Piskorski (29th, 18:31).
“We’ve been talking team effort all season long, and this was our goal, to get the boys team to state,” Sindelar said. “It was a very close race. I’ve never had a team at districts in those close of a race. We were in third place, and we were nine points out of first place.”
Tri-Center’s boys team was led by junior Brett McGee (fourth, 17:33), senior Jon Franke (sixth, 17:35), junior Jaso VanNortdstand (30th, 18:38) and freshman Sean McGee (31st, 18:39).
Tri-Center junior Peyton Pogge was dominant as usual, winning the girls race (19:26) by 36 seconds over second-place Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia (20:02).
Lo-Ma (39) easily won the team race, well ahead of second-place Manson Northwest-Webster (101). The Panthers placed four runners in the top 10.
Girls team results
1, Logan-Magnolia 39; 2, Manson Northwest Webster; 3, Fort Dodge St. Edmond; 4, Tri-Center; 5, Lawton-Bronson 137; 6, South O’Brien 142; 7, Le Mars Gehlen 192; 8, Ridge View 195; 9, Alta-Aurelia 218; 10, Sioux Central 264; 11, West Bend 325; 12, West Harrison 344; 13, Hartley-Melvin Sanborn 346; 14, North Union 348; 15, Boyer Valley 406; 16, Siouxland Christian 416.
Girls state qualifiers
1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center, 19:26; 2, Courtney Sporrer, Lo-Ma, 20:02; 3, Taylor Sporrer, Lo-Ma, 20:07; 4, Maddie Moline, MNW, 20:22; 5, Kylie Morrison, Lo-Ma, 20:30; 6, Preslie Oswald, MNW, 20:41; 7, Violet Lapke, Lo-Ma, 20:51; 8, Katlyn Wiese, Ridge View, 20:57; 9, Aubrey Bemrich, St. Edmond, 20:58; 10, Abby Boardman, SO, 21:07; 11, Jolee Mesz, LB, 21:13; 12, Carly McKeever, St. Albert, 21:14; 13, Kaitlyn Goth, MMC-Ru, 21:15; 14, Paige Padavich, RV, 21:18; 15, Piage Condon, MNW, 21:29.
Other St. Albert finishers: 46, Brenna Smith 23:38; 92, Mallory Daly 26:11; 104, Ava Hughes 27:47.
Boys team results
1, Le Mars Gehlen 93; 2, Tri-Center 95; 3, St. Albert 102; 4, Sioux Central 115; 5, Ft. Dodge St Edmond 126; 6, Woodbine 148; 7, Logan-Magnolia; 8, Siouxland Christian 217; 9, Trinity Christian 298; 10, Manson Northwest Webster 299; 11, West Monona 313; 12, Boyer Valley 331; 13, MMC-RU 341; 14, South O’Brien 350; 15, Hinton 355; 16, West Bend 393; 17, Alta-Aurelia 439; 18, North Union 500; 19, Ridge View 506; 20, Graettinger-Terril-Ruthve 514; 21, East Sac County 576; 22, Whiting 645.
Boys state qualifiers
1, Will Roder, Gehlen, 16:34; 2, Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert, 16:57; 3, Isaac Vaske, Gehlen, 17:32; 4, Brett McGee, TC, 17:33; 5, Aaron Lursen, St. Edmond, 17:34; 6, Jon Franke, TC, 17:35; 7, Wyatt Erickson, Sioux Central, 17:38; 8, Aziah Ashley, LB, 17:38; 9, Theo Moseman, LB, 17:39; 10, Eric Brannon, SC, 17:40; 11, Braxton Brummel, TC, 17:41; 12, Carson Tesch, Gehlen, 17:42; 13, Tarick Rowe, Lo-Ma, 17:43; 14, Deven Henry, West Sioux, 17:50; 15, Nate Wright, Woodbine, 17:50.
Other SA finishers: 16, Collin Lillie 17:51; 23, Ryan Hughes 18:14; 29, Hadyn Piskorski 18:31; 44, Jason Mardesen 18:53; 78, Adam Denny 19:53; 82, Chase Morton 19:59.
