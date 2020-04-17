Normally at this time of year, Russ Sindelar would be preparing his St. Albert boys track and field team for a meet.
These days, his pregame pep talks happen in his car on the way to his job as a respiratory therapist at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
“(My faith) is something I go to daily. On my way into work, instead of listening to the radio, I pray Hail Mary,” Sindelar said. “I just ask for help with the challenges I have each day. Some days it’s a good day and some days are tough. It’s about trying to maintain an even-keel.”
Sindelar began coaching track and cross country at St. Albert as an assistant coach in 2010, serving on the staff during St. Albert’s back-to-back boys cross country state title teams in 2011 and 2012. He took over as head coach for cross country two seasons ago and track this year.
While schools continue to be closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Sindelar has kept in touch with his team electronically. While not mandatory, Sindelar has suggested workouts and tried to keep his runners sharp by mimicking what their normal schedule would have been. Sindelar and the athletes are still hopeful for a shortened season if school resumes on May 1.
“We were supposed to be in Harlan on Tuesday and the C.B. Invite (Thursday). I text the kids individually and ask for their times and check in on how things are going,” Sindelar said. “Some of the kids have texted me, saying ‘I sure would like to be at a track meet today.’ I can tell their mood is probably less than it would be if things were normal, but I just try to keep things in perspective for them. There’s no playbook or history on how to do this.”
Sindelar began hearing about the disease, now commonly known as COVID-19, back in January and has had a firsthand look at how it’s progressed in the U.S. First, he talked to a colleague who trains other healthcare workers on biocontainment readiness, then later an infectious disease physician.
“In January, we heard some reports from China that they were starting to see this illness,” Sindelar said. “Then, during one of my rotations, I asked one of the infectious disease physicians what they’re calling this coronavirus. She said, ‘We’re just calling it COVID-19, (short) for Coronavirus Infectious Disease 2019,’ which in December 2019 is when it kind of originated. From there, it just kind of slowly flourished through January, and then people started picking it up and spreading it through travel.”
Sindelar’s daily routine includes meeting with physicians to discuss patients and going room-to-room, dealing with each individual’s needs. Sindelar monitors breathing machines and challenges patients, which can mean turning down oxygen or trying to get a patient to breath on their own for a bit. With the current situation being what it is, each day has the potential for unique challenges. Sindelar recalled one day this week, giving a glimpse into what it’s like in the facility during a pandemic.
“I walked into a patient’s room and probably 15 minutes later (a physician) and I started discussing that particular patient. We came to a point where we couldn’t really figure out exactly what was wrong and what was causing this kind of odd presentation. The physician then said, ‘we better test for COVID-19,” Sindelar said. “I’ve probably been exposed like that six or seven times, but they’ve all came back negative.”
That daily reality is one that both he and his wife – who is a nurse – face. However, Sindelar is confident in his training and experience, and doesn’t let fear interfere with his duty.
“I don’t think, what if? It doesn’t bother me, I’m not more fearful to go into a room now. I’ve been doing this for 33 years now. As a healthcare worker, if you don’t have (other health issues), you probably have a stronger immune system than the average person, because we’ve had minor exposures,” he said. “The health community just doesn’t know a lot about this yet, which is why quarantining is so important. At any time I could be exposed, but I’m not reckless about it and know where the most risk is. I’m aware of it, but I don’t hold back on what I do.”
While appreciative of the public outpouring of gratitude and respect for healthcare workers, Sindelar says he knew what he was getting into when he decided to enter this profession.
“It’s very humbling. We as healthcare workers all knew that we signed up for this, and we wanted to do this,” Sindelar said. “Even in good times, when we’re not facing something like this, the day-in-day-out is taking care of patients with pneumonia or (recovering from) a car accident or cancer, etcetera. We all know there’s going to be great things and there’s going to be bad things. We always hope that we have more good things that happen.”
During this time of uncertainty, Sindelar has a message for his fellow colleagues.
“Most healthcare workers don’t really want attention brought to them. I appreciate people treating us like heroes, but I certainly don’t feel that way. I think it’s great that people want to recognize us and donate supplies. I’d just like to thank all the healthcare workers throughout the United States,” he said. “I am not in the COVID unit day-in-and-day-out, but any hospital worker has the potential to be infected by this. I just want to let all healthcare workers know that we’re all in this together. We’re taking care of these people, and at some point this is going to be over, and hopefully we can all go back to normal.”
