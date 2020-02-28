NEOLA — St. Albert coach Larry Peterson says he tells his team all season as it’s going through a rough Hawkeye 10 schedule that it’s all about the postseason, and that experience against higher-class teams is paying off once again.
Sam Rallis scored 17 points and Connor Cerny added 12 to help guide the Falcons to a 53-42 Class 1-A District 15 final title over Woodbine at Tri-Center High School.
The Falcons advance to the Class 1-A Substate 8 final Saturday at 7 p.m. at MVAOCOU and will take on Remsen St. Mary’s (21-3) with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
St. Albert did it with defense Thursday, holding the Tigers to just 14-of-38 (36.8%) shooting for the game while forcing 22 Woodbine turnovers.
The Falcons shot 44.8% (22 of 49) from the floor but struggled in the half-court game at times.
Peterson said the shortcomings in the half-court could have been due to the level of defense his team was playing.
“Just incredibly proud of how hard we guarded. Obviously, we’ve got some stuff to clean up on the offensive end. But when you’re flying around that hard on defense, sometimes the offense doesn’t always get bounced out the way you’d like it,” Peterson said.
The Tigers had plenty of open looks all night but were only able to bury two 3-pointers in the game.
Peterson said he was willing to give Woodbine those clean outside shots.
“We knew they didn’t shoot it very well, so we were OK with that. We could have changed some things up if they started hitting those. We were ready for that,” Peterson said.
Dylan Hoefer scored 18 points to lead the Tigers, who finished at 13-11 this season.
Woodbine coach Kyle Bartels said the Falcon defense took the Tigers out of their game, especially early as St. Albert forced 10 Tiger turnovers in the first quarter.
“I credit their defensive ability. They’re very athletic, and they turned us over too many times in the first half,” Bartels said.
St. Albert, which improved to 10-14, jumped out to a 6-0 lead and had a 14-6 advantage after the first quarter.
The Falcons scored the first six points of the second quarter, with Rallis getting a pair of layups, to put St. Albert up 20-6 with 6:25 remaining in the first half.
Rallis said the Falcons’ plan was to get out of the gate quickly.
“That was our goal. Just to get in their face and to keep the pressure up on them. Doing that big early was a good start for us,” Rallis said.
The Tigers finished the half with a 7-2 run to pull to within 22-13 at halftime.
Woodbine got to within 22-16 after a Hoefer free throw, but the Falcons answered with a 17-4 surge to lead 39-20 with 1:05 left in the third.
St. Albert took a 42-24 advantage to the fourth quarter after knocking down 9 of 12 field-goal attempts in the third.
The Falcons opened the fourth quarter with five straight points as their advantage swelled to 47-24 with six minutes remaining.
Saint Albert (10-14) 14 8 20 11—53
Woodbine (13-11) 6 7 11 18—42
SA: Sam Rallis 17, Aiden Antisdel 6, Lance Wright 3, Connor Cerny 12, Ryan Hughes 9, Greg Fagan 2, Isaac Sherrill 3.
W: Brock Leaders 6, Wyatt Pryor 10, Cory Bantam 6, Layne Pryor 3, Dylan Hoefer 18.
