Leading 14-10 early in the fourth quarter Friday night in the first round of the Class 1-A football playoffs against Western Christian, the Treynor Cardinals found themselves with the opportunity for a defining moment. And boy did they take advantage.
Treynor took possession at its own 39-yard-line with 11:51 left in the game and marched 61 yards on 13 plays using 6:30 off the clock. They capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jake Fisher to Jack Stogdill to extend the lead to 21-10.
“I kind of challenged them at half time, I felt like we were playing a little bit on our heels, a little passive and I knew we could do better than that,” Treynor coach Jeff Casey said.
The drive started with runs of four and nine yards from Fisher and Chase Reber respectively. Then, on 3rd-and-10, Fisher found Stogdill for 11 yards to keep the drive going. The Cardinals ran it seven consecutive times before Fisher found Stogdill in the back right corner of the endzone.
“We knew we couldn’t let them do that,” Western Christian coach Travis Kooima said. “They want to ground and pound it. We just couldn’t seem to get them in second and 11. Obviously when you’re up 14-10, the clock going tick tick tick is good. We just needed to get off the field and we couldn’t.”
Fisher was excited to see his team execute on that game-defining drive.
“On that drive, everyone was completely amped up and everything was executed perfectly. That’s what an elite football team does,” he said.
The Cardinals stopped the Wolfpack on their next drive and they were able to run the clock out for the 21-10 victory.
The win moves the Cardinals to a state quarterfinal matchup with West Sioux (9-1) who topped Underwood 42-7.
The defenses dominated in the first half of the game Friday as both teams struggled to find any offensive traction. Treynor’s Blake Sadr and Western Christian’s JakeVanVoorst each recorded two sacks and huge plays early to set the tone.
“He played big boy football,” Casey said of Sadr. “You’ve got a defense with 10 seniors, and Blake, a junior, and he kind of stole the show out there. That was big-time football from him tonight.”
What’s big boy football?
“Just like what Treynor used to be. We’re trying to put ourselves back on the map,” Sadr said. “All day I was getting ready, watching videos of people getting hit out of their minds. I was just ready to play.”
It was the Wolfpack that got on the scoreboard first, though, as Tristan Mulder capped an 11-play, 58-yard drive with a two-yard plunge putting Western Christian up 7-0.
The Wolfpack quickly forced a three-and-out, but Western Christian muffed the punt and it was recovered by Treynor’s Braden Larsen at the Wolfpack 38. Following an incomplete pass and a sack, Fisher hung in the pocket and managed to find Sid Schaaf for 30 yards as he was getting hit.
“I can just throw the ball up, I don’t even have to worry about what I do, I can just leave it up to them. It’s great to have playmakers like that,” Fisher said.
Four plays later, Fisher took a quarterback sneak into the endzone to tie the game, 7-7 with seven seconds remaining in the half.
“We stress all the time that turnovers are game changers,” Casey said.
“They are so fundamentally sound. They just didn’t make any mistakes. We made a couple and they really took advantage of them,” Kooima said. “The punt that we kind of muffed was a huge turn of events.”
On its second possession of the second half, Western Christian used a short field to get into field goal range. Kobi Baccam made a 33-yard field goal to put the Wolfpack up 10-7.
With the running game struggling, coach Casey decided to change strategies on the ensuing drive. Following the Western Christian field goal, the Cardinals completed consecutive passes of 29 and 39 yards to Jack Tiarks and Stogdill, respectively. Following the two long completions, Fisher pushed it in from 1-yard out to give Treynor its first lead at 14-10.
“Hats off to them, they made some great catches there to get that 14-10 lead,” Kooima said.
“I just kind of made the decision, we’ve got kids who can pass protect, kids who can catch the football, we had to loosen them up a little bit,” Casey said. “Jake threw the ball great. Jack Stogdill, I don’t know how he contorts his body that way sometimes to catch those footballs.”
Fisher is glad to have receivers he has total confidence throwing the ball to.
“Obviously those guys are just insane athletes and they’re playmakers all around the board,” he said.
“We just have to play our football, we have to stay sound and physical like we usually do,” Sadr said.
Kooima, whose Wolfpack beat West Sioux earlier this season to snap their 17-game winning streak, thinks Treynor has the discipline and the physicality to match up with West Sioux.
“It’s going to be fun to see what they can do,” he said.
Treynor earned its first playoff victory since 2009.
“We’re in a position for the first time, in a really long time, we’re playing for a shot at the dome,” he said.
Treynor will travel to West Sioux next Friday night for the quarterfinal matchup.
Western Christian (8-2) 0 7 3 0 — 10
Treynor (10-0) 0 7 7 7 — 21
WC: Tristan Mulder 2 run (Kobi Baccam kick good)
T: Jake Fisher 1 run (Luke Mieska kick good)
WC: Baccam 33 kick
T: Fisher 1 run (Mieska kick good)
T: Jack Stogdill 10 pass from Fisher (Mieska kick good)
