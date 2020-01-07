SIOUX CITY — The new year is off to a strong start for the Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team.
The Yellow Jackets earned their first win of the season Monday with a 60-43 victory over Sioux City North.
“Our defensive effort was key in leading to great looks on offense,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “Throughout the third quarter, we knocked down open shots after great execution.”
Qu’Ran Owens led the way for the Jackets with a game-high 25 points. Amer Ibar and Noah Weinfurtner each added 14 for the winners.
“Q’s 20 points in the second half gave us the constant threat we needed to end a few of North’s runs, and in the end, it’s great to head home with the conference win,” Kreifels said.
Thomas Jefferson (1-7, 1-5) 10 10 26 14 — 60
Sioux City North (1-10, 0-6) 9 14 6 14 — 43
TJ: Amer Ibar 14, Qu’Ran Owens 25, Noah Weinfurtner 14, Lane Toman 1, Austin Schubert 6.
SCN: Nate Reed 14, James Lillard 1, Dante Hansen 3, Gavin Hauge 2, Carter Pinney 7, Trevor Welp 12, Austin Craighead 4.
T.J. girls 61,
Sioux City North 38
SIOUX CITY — Thomas Jefferson erased a two-point halftime deficit by outscoring Sioux City North 23-9 in the third quarter Monday. T.J. took over from there on its way to a 61-38 Missouri River Conference victory.
“It’s amazing what making a few shots will do for your confidence and how it can spur the defense,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “For us, the defense has been holding down the fort all year, and it was nice for the offense to play better in the second half. And, we saw that positively impact the defense tonight.”
Jasmine Ramos led three Yellow Jackets in double figures Monday with 17 points. Allisa and Allison Schubert added 16 and 15 points, respctively.
“Jasmine Ramos is such a good shooter, and it was nice to see her break out a little bit tonight and to pick up where she left off Saturday,” Schoening said.
T.J. will be back in action Saturday, taking on Plattsmouth at the Mid-America Center as part of the Jennie Ed Shootout.
TJ (3-6, 2-4) 14 6 23 18 — 61
SC North (1-6, 0-6) 13 9 12 4 — 38
TJ: Hannah Belt 0, Suzie Miller 7, Regan Gant 0, Jasmine Ramos 17, Allisa Schubert 16, Allison Schubert 15, Akaysha Cole 5, Natalie Clark 0, Samara Alcaraz 0, Sydney Hosick 0, Lexi Smith 0.
SCN: Madison Craighead 11, Adriel Simien 4, Olivia O’Brien 8, Sedrena Phillips 6, Sydney Rexius 2, Hannah Mogensen 2, Olivia Baier 5.
