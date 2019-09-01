GLENWOOD — The Thomas Jefferson boys cross country team started its season off the right way.
The Yellow Jackets won the Glenwood Invite for the third consecutive year with a team score of 52, outpacing second-place Atlantic (79)
T.J.’s Aidan Booton and Wimach Gilo finished first and second, respectively, for the second straight year. Booton claimed top honors with a time of 16 minutes, 17 seconds, while Gilo wasn’t far behind, clocking in at 16:23. The Yellow Jackets got another top-10 time from Juan Martinez (seventh, 16:55), and they placed four runners in the top 15 (Gage Belt, 13th, 17:37).
T.J. coach Doug Muehlig was pleased with his squad’s performance.
”T.J. runners improved dramatically over last year’s times,” said Muehlig, noting that Booton and Gilo’s times each improved by over a minute from last year’s race.
Three other Bluffs runners placed in the top 10: St. Albert’s Bennett Heisterkamp (third, 16:29); Lewis Central’s Connor Lancial (fifth, 16:49) and Abraham Lincoln’s Steven Hornberg (ninth, 17:06).
In the girls race, Harlan (40) nabbed the team title by placing four runners in the top 10, and Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge, the top-ranked runner in Class 1-A, won her second individual title of the week with a time of 18:38.
Lewis Central’s Haley Bach paced Council Bluffs runners with a ninth-place showing (20:47). The Titans had the best team finish of all Bluffs schools at fourth place.
”I was very impressed with how our girls ran today,” Lewis Central coach Taylor May said. “Haley picked up where she left off last season with another top-10 finish, and we had a lot of younger girls step up today.”
Girls team results
1, Harlan 40; 2, Atlantic 63; 3, Glenwood 76; 4, Lewis Central 139; 5, Shenandoah 148; 6, Abraham Lincoln 163; 7, Tri-Center 171; 8, Clarinda 188; 9, Thomas Jefferson 221; 10, Red Oak 259.
Individual top 10
1, Peyton Pogge, TC, 18:38; 2, Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic, 19:04; 3, Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 19:41; 4, Lucy Borkowski, Harlan, 19:49; 5, Ava Rush, Atlantic, 19:59; 6, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood, 20:42; 7, Abby Alberti, Harlan, 20:46; 8, Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 20:47; 9, Haley Bach, LC, 20:47; 10, Brecken VanBaale, Harlan, 20:48.
Abraham Lincoln finishers: 24, Hayleigh Vandervelde 22:02; 26, Jazmin Martinez 22:13; 30, Moriah Heilesen; 47, Jacyie Hasbrouck 24:08; 57, Katie Harold 24:26; 63, Nora Preston 24:45; 68, Ashley Hipnar 25:01.
Other L.C. finishers: 29, Natalie Smith 22:33; 36, Emma Christianson 23:25; 37, Ava McNeal 23:32; 42, Makayla Humlicek 23:54; 62, Lanee Olsen 24:44; 67, Olivia Arkfeld 24:56.
St. Albert finishers: 25, Carly McKeever 22:11; 93, Mallory Daly 26:47; 103, Emma Gardner 27:29; 112, Ava Hughes 28:40.
Thomas Jefferson finishers: 31, Jasmine Ramos 23:16; 43, Suzie Miller 24:12; 44, Mackenzie Harstad 24:12; 51, Regan Grant 24:37; 52, Akaysha Cole 24:39; 57, Julia Slack 25:05; 62, Jackie Moreno 25:30.
Boys team results
1, Thomas Jefferson 52; 2, Atlantic 79; 3, Lewis Central 102; 4, Harlan 132; 5, Red Oak 148; 6, Glenwood 158; 7, Abraham Lincoln 158; 8, St. Albert 160; 9, Clarinda 184; 10, Tri-Center 194; 11, Shenandoah 273.
Individual top 10
1, Aidan Booton, TJ, 16:17; 2, Wimach Gilo, TJ, 16:23; 3, Bennett Heisterkamp, SA, 16:29; 4, Craig Becker, Atlantic, 16:40; 5, Connor Lancial, LC, 16:49; 6, Baylor Bergren, RO, 16:52; 7, Juan Martinez, TJ, 16:55; 8, Trey Gross, Harlan, 17:00; 9, Steven Hornberg, AL, 17:06; 10, Brad Dennis, Atlantic, 17:20.
Other A.L. finishers: 18, Canden Tellander 17:49; 41, Ethan Leinen 19:07; 43, Lucas Fitch 19:08; 47, Makosa Jones 19:16; 76, Aiden Kellar 20:16; 86, Brandon Toledo 20:36.
Other L.C. finishers: 11, Cael Woltmann 17:24; 14, Evan Brummer 17:38; 35, Ethan Edwards 18:57; 37, Tyler Ruiz 18:59; 42, Josh Sell 19:08; 56, Tanner Higgins 19:33.
Other S.A. finishers: 24, Ryan Hughes 18:08; 25, Collin Lillie 18:10; 46, Hadyn Piskorski 19:14; 63, Alex Gast 19:52; 68, Zane Collett 19:59; 73, Jason Mardesen 20:14.
Other T.J. finishers: 13, Gage Belt 17:37; 29, Hunter Ryba 18:26; 39, Alex Aguilar 19:05; 48, Mason Allen 19:16.
