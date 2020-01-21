Southwest Iowa graphic
The Thomas Jefferson boys and girls bowling teams earned a pair of impressive victories Monday in a dual with Sioux City East.

The boys team prevailed 2,963-2,613, and the girls 2,852-1,778.

T.J.’s Max Schuster enjoyed a big day for the boys team, rolling a two-game total of 504. Chandler Scott wasn’t far behind with a 481.

The T.J. girls were led by Natalie Arnold and Madison Baxter. Arnold finished with a 420 and Baxter 413.

Boys team results

Thomas Jefferson 2,936, Sioux City East 2,613

T.J. individual results

Max Schuster 504, Chandler Scott 481, Josh Chavarria 459, Sam Shanno 390, Alan Mase 317, Byron Parker 304.

S.C. East individual results

Josiah Thompson 399, Nathan Oehlerking 384, Chace Mohrhauser 347, Caleb Winter 314, Colby East 311, Blake Weiderhold 260.

Girls team results

Thomas Jefferson 2,852, Sioux City East 1,778

T.J. individual results

Natalie Arnold 420, Madison Baxter 413, Emily Eikenberry 408, KayLynn Oliver 386, McKenna Rethmeier 346, Sami Plechas 247.

S.C. East individual results

Myranda Duitsman 256, Taylor Hesse 252, Natalie Cloud 243, Teagan Hays 242, Keyanna Vanderveen 209, Reece Budde 202

