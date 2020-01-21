The Thomas Jefferson boys and girls bowling teams earned a pair of impressive victories Monday in a dual with Sioux City East.
The boys team prevailed 2,963-2,613, and the girls 2,852-1,778.
T.J.’s Max Schuster enjoyed a big day for the boys team, rolling a two-game total of 504. Chandler Scott wasn’t far behind with a 481.
The T.J. girls were led by Natalie Arnold and Madison Baxter. Arnold finished with a 420 and Baxter 413.
Boys team results
Thomas Jefferson 2,936, Sioux City East 2,613
T.J. individual results
Max Schuster 504, Chandler Scott 481, Josh Chavarria 459, Sam Shanno 390, Alan Mase 317, Byron Parker 304.
S.C. East individual results
Josiah Thompson 399, Nathan Oehlerking 384, Chace Mohrhauser 347, Caleb Winter 314, Colby East 311, Blake Weiderhold 260.
Girls team results
Thomas Jefferson 2,852, Sioux City East 1,778
T.J. individual results
Natalie Arnold 420, Madison Baxter 413, Emily Eikenberry 408, KayLynn Oliver 386, McKenna Rethmeier 346, Sami Plechas 247.
S.C. East individual results
Myranda Duitsman 256, Taylor Hesse 252, Natalie Cloud 243, Teagan Hays 242, Keyanna Vanderveen 209, Reece Budde 202
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.