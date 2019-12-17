The Thomas Jefferson boys and girls bowling teams topped Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a dual Monday.
The boys won 2,610-1,869 while the girls prevailed 2,362 to 1,574.
T.J.’s Josh Chavarria rolled the best game of the day for the boys with a two-game total of 415. Teammate Sam Shanno wasn’t far behind at 368.
Natalie Arnold led the girls with a two-game total of 342, and McKenna Rethmeier finished with a 324.
Boys team results
Thomas Jefferson 2,610, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1,869
Individual T.J. results
Josh Chavarria 415, Sam Shanno 368, Chandler Scott 351, Max Schuster 320, Byron Parker 282, Alan Mase 242.
Girls team results
Thomas Jefferson 2,362, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1,574
Individual T.J. results
Natalie Arnold 342, McKenna Rethmeier 324, Madison 314, Sami Plechas 286, Emily Eikenberry 285, KayLynn 276
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.