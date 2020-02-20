DES MOINES — Thomas Jefferson’s Allisa Schubert scored 23 points Wednesday, and Allison Schubert added nine, but it wasn’t enough as the Yellow Jackets dropped a 58-44 decision to Des Moines Roosevelt.
T.J. faced a six-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter, but Roosevelt outscored the Jackets 25-17 over the final eight minutes to clinch the outcome.
“About the middle of the fourth we had started pressing a little bit and kind of gotten back in the game and they knocked down some shots when they had to,” T.J. coach Devin Schoening said. “Their leading scorers ended up with 21 combined points in that quarter. They knocked down shots when they had to, and they extended just a bit, and we didn’t have the offense to stay with them there.”
The Jackets finish the season at 7-15. Offensive inconsistencies and a lack of size hurt T.J. much of the season, but their defensive play kept it in most games throughout the season.
The Schubert sisters, Suzie Miller, Jasmine Ramos, Akaysha Cole Johnson and Natalie Clark played their final prep game as seniors.
“I’ve got nothing but great things to say about this senior class,” Schoening said. “They have been part of the best four-year run in the history of this school with 5-on-5 basketball. A lot of it was because they buy in and play the kind of defense we want to play. We weren’t in position enough offensively to be successful, and that was the difference. Tonight was kind of a microcosm of our season.”
Thomas Jefferson (7-15) 10 9 8 17 — 44
Des Moines Roosevelt (13-9) 13 9 11 25 — 58
TJ: Hannah Belt 3, Suzie Miller 6, Jasmine Ramos 3, Allisa Schubert 23, Allison Schubert 9.
DMR: Trinity Cheatom 2, Arianna Jackson 22, Ke’Ayla Madison 11, Karisma Wright 4, Zlaire Ewing 2, Amaya Davison 15, Mya Williams 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.