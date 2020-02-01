The Lewis Central boys and Thomas Jefferson girls were victorious at Friday’s City Bowling meet at Thunderbowl.
The T.J. girls posted a winning score of 2,514, ahead of second-place Lewis Central (2,295).
The L.C. boys’ winning score of 2,803 outpaced second-place A.L. (2,791).
In girls competition, T.J.’s Emily Eikenberry (385) and Madison Baxter (379) registered the top two scores on the day. A.L. was led by Kylee Hoffman (319). Aleesha Oden (345) led the way for Lewis Central and Madilynn Myers (224) paced St. Albert.
On the boy side, Lewis Central’s Zach McDaniel (438) finished with the high score on the day. Eric McCoy (403) led A.L., and Adam Denny (398) and Sam Shanno (400) led St. Albert and T.J., respectively.
Girls team scores
1, Thomas Jefferson 2,514; 2, Lewis Central 2,295; 3, Abraham Lincoln 2,143; 4, St. Albert 1,181.
Abraham Lincoln individual scores
Kylee Hoffman 319, Jennica Soar 310, Ashley Hipnar 308, Abigail Rodriguez 303, Abbigale Olson 239, Tatum Mark 215.
Lewis Central
Aleesha Oden 345, Jerika Koopmeiners 344, Audriauna DeLong 310, Addee Murray 301, Baylee Allan 273, Savannah Wayman 272.
St. Albert
Madilynn Myers 224, Riley Noel 201, Claire Lewis 192, Grace Julian 179.
Thomas Jefferson
Emily Eikenberry 385, Madison Baxter 379, Natalie Arnold 344, McKenna Rethmeier 297, KayLynn Oliver 270, Sami Plechas 259.
Boys team scores
1, Lewis Central 2,803; 2, Abraham Lincoln 2,791; 3, Thomas Jefferson 2,724; St. Albert 2,554.
Abraham Lincoln individual scores
Eric McCoy 403, Rocky Rubink 371, Bennett Olsen 361, Carter James 355, Jared Kaufman 332, Conner Roberts 294.
Lewis Central
Zach McDaniel 438, Lucas McDaniel 394, Eli Sunderman 377, Ben Lopez 376, Justin Pope 371, Hunter Merksick 316.
St. Albert
Adam Denny 398, Jake Denny 365, Herny Powell 360, James Ryan 348, Nate Kay 321, Quinten Julian 316.
Thomas Jefferson
Sam Shanno 400, Josh Chavarria 374, Chandler Scott 345, Alan Mace 317, Max Schuster 309, Byron Parker 239.
