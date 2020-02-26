WATERLOO — The Thomas Jefferson girls bowling team placed sixth Tuesday at the state bowling tournament at Cadillac XBC.
Waterloo East won in the team standings with a final tally of 3,058, ahead of second-place Keokuk (2,957). The Yellow Jackets final tally was 2,516.
Waterloo East’s Abigail Williams was the individual champion with a total score of 493.
T.J.’s Madison Baxter finished in the top 10 with a total tally of 386.
“We had some struggles, but my top bowlers were relatively consistent,” T.J. coach Diane Storey said. “We just didn’t do our best, but it wasn’t awful. We held our chins up high, and we bowled a decent baker series, which brought us back up and actually passed somebody and got us closer to a couple of the other bowlers.
“I’m pleased, and I’m sad because it was the last year with my girls.”
Storey said one of her favorite traits of this year’s team was how a different girl could step up any given day with the team’s high score.
“That’s the one thing about it is that there was always somebody who would step it up and be the leader,” she said. “They would just feed off of each other, and that’s what was great about this team. They were always very humble. If somebody was doing great, they just said, ‘Hey, you take the lead, and let’s go,’ and they would follow each other. That’s what I love about these girls.”
Team results
1, Waterloo East 3,058; 2, Keokuk 2,957; 3, West Delaware 2,777; 4, Le Mars 2,596; 5, Waverly-Shell Rock 2,580; 6, Thomas Jefferson 2,516; 7, Fort Dodge 2,454; 8, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,420.
Individual top 10
1, Abigail Williams, Waterloo East, 493; 2, Lorna Niedert, West Delaware, 473; 3, Jadyan Messenger, Keokuk, 471; 4, Marisa Schneider, Waverly-Shell Rock, 461; 5, Paige Worrell, Keokuk, 456; 6, Malorie Cary, Waterloo East, 411; 7, Stephanie Burge, Waterloo East, 393; 8, Jasmine Ator, Waverly-Shell Rock, 389; 9, Madison Baxter, Thomas Jefferson, 386; 10, Rachel Moore, Keokuk, 384.
Other T.J. results: 16, KayLynn Oliver 359; 20, Natalie Arnold 351; 36, Emily Eikenberry 316; 49, McKenna Rethmeier 248; 50, Sami Plechas 244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.