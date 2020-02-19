PLEASANT HILL — Last year, the Thomas Jefferson boys bowling team brought home the Class 2-A state tournament championship.
The T.J. girls team holds the same aspirations this season, and Tuesday at the state-qualifying meet at Great Escape, they took the first step toward that goal.
The Yellow Jacket girls won the meet with 2,614 points, and Natalie Arnold was the individual champion with a two-game score of 443.
The win qualifies T.J. for next week’s state meet at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. The Yellow Jackets tallied the sixth-best qualifying score among the eight Class 2-A state teams.
“The girls have been driven all year long,” T.J. coach Diane Storey said. “This was their ultimate goal, and that’s what they’ve been working toward. They were just stepping up to the plate like they wanted to win, and they did. We had some really good results.”
Their goals for next week haven’t changed.
“Their goal is to win state,” Storey said. “The boys are kind of holding it over their heads. The boys had it last year, and now they feel it’s their turn. Hopefully, we can achieve that goal.”
The Jackets finished ahead of second-place Lewis Central (2,499). Abraham Lincoln finished fourth (2,096).
In boys competition, Urbandale won in the team standings with 3,014 points. Thomas Jefferson was third (2,670), Lewis Central was fifth (2,615) and Abraham Lincoln was sixth (2,610)
L.C.’s Zach McDaniel had the best finish among Bluffs competitors with a third-place showing (439).
Boys team scoring
1, Urbandale 3,014; 2, Des Moines Hoover 2,822; 3, Thomas Jefferson 2,670; 4, Norwalk 2,640; 5, Lewis Central 2,615; 6, Abraham Lincoln 2,610.
Individual top 10
1, Devon Moore, Urbandale, 467; 2, Emerson Feis, Norwalk, 447; 3, Zach McDaniel, Lewis Central, 439; 4, Trevor James, Urbandale, 423; 5, Brandon Barron, DM Hoover, 405; 6, Cody Reseland, 402; 7, Peyton Henry, 385; 8, Zach Hartman, Norwalk, 382; 9, Lucas McDaniel, Lewis Central, 380; 10, Max Schuster, T.J., 377.
A.L. scores: Carter James 377, Bennett Olsen 358, Eric McCoy 341, Rocky Rubink 333, Jared Kaufman 315, Conner Roberts 301.
Other L.C. scores: Hunter Merksick 329, Eli Sunderman 322, Ben Lopez 311, Justin Pope 282.
Other T.J. scores: Chandler Scott 377, Josh Chavarria 368, Alan Mace 356, Byron Parker 343, Eli Dross 296.
Girls team scores
1,Thomas Jefferson 2,614; 2, Lewis Central 2,499; 3, Urbandale 2,392; 4, Abraham Lincoln 2,096; 5, Norwalk 1,810; 6, Des Moines Hoover 1,531.
Individual top 10
1, Natalie Arnold, T.J., 443; 2, Madison Baxter, T.J., 386; 3, Jennica Soar, A.L., 380; 4, Aleesha Oden, L.C., 365; 5, Mackenzie Blum, Urbandale, 364; 6, Jerika Koopmeiners, L.C., 362; 7, KayLynn Oliver, T.J., 353; 8, Audriauna DeLong, L.C., 346; 9, Kylee Hoffman, A.L., 342; 10, Addie Murray, L.C., 336.
Other A.L. scores: Ashley Hipnar 286, Abigail Rodriguez 208, Abbigale Olson 182, Tatum Mark 180.
Other L.C. scores: Savannah Wayman 321, Baylee Allan 300.
Other T.J. scores: Emily Eikenberry 309, McKenna Rethmeier 301, Sami Piechas 288.
