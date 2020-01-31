SIOUX CITY — Thomas Jefferson’s Alex Mendoza won a Missouri River Conference championship Thursday, claiming the 106-pound title.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton claimed the team title with 259 points and crowned individual champions in six weight classes. Thomas Jefferson finished fifth in the team standings with 122 points and Abraham Lincoln was seventh with 100.5 points.
Mendoza started his night with a 14-3 major decision over Le Mars’ Conner Peterson. He then pinned Sioux City West’s Tytan Webb in the semifinals before pinning Abraham Lincoln’s Connor Hytrek in the championship match in two minutes, 21 seconds.
A.L.’s River Petry finished in second place at 195 pounds. He was pinned by Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Wade Phair in the championship round.
Team Scores
1, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 259; 2, Le Mars 203.5; 3, Sioux City Heelan 162.5; 4, Sioux City East 161.5; 5, Thomas Jefferson 122; 6, Sioux City North 119; 7, Abraham Lincoln 100.5; 8, Sioux City West 46
Conference champions
106: Alex Mendoza, Thomas Jefferson
113: Logan Williams, Sioux City North
120: Jacob McGowan, Sioux City Heelan
126: Nick Walters, Sioux City North
132: Nate Curry, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
138: Issac Bryan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
145: Cory Bates, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
152: Jack Gaukel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
160: Jake Francksen, Le Mars
170: Blake Liebe, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
182: Colton Hoag, Le Mars
195: Wade Phair, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
220: Patrick Conley, Sioux City East
285: Steven Huscher, Sioux City East
