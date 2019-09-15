Thomas Jefferson cross country coach Doug Muehlig refers to them as “The Triplets.”
And once again, the Yellow Jackets’ trio of senior Wimach Gilo and juniors Aidan Booton and Juan Martinez paved the way for another successful meet.
Gilo brought home his first individual title at Saturday’s Lewis Central Invite at Iowa Western Community College, crossing in 16 minutes, 58 seconds. Booton crossed second (17:10) and Martinez was sixth (17:40).
Those efforts helped T.J. claim the team title, too, its third team triumph in four meets this season.
Muehlig has been pushing all three to compete with each other in practice and meets. The more they push each other, the better the results for the Yellow Jackets.
“In practice, the best runner is Juan Martinez, without a doubt,” Muehlig said. “If we have 100 times where they run, less than five times do one of the other two beat Juan in practice.
“My big deal with them is to get each of them to realize they can beat each other. Aidan is a super competitor. He has good distance. Juan has way more speed, and in practice, he’s the guy who sets the base. The other guys work hard.”
It was a good day for many Bluff runners in the boys race. Abraham Lincoln’s Steven Hornberg finished fourth (17:26), and Lewis Central had a pair of top-10 runners with Connor Lancial (fifth, 17:33) and Nathan Sell (ninth, 18:00).
“Connor ran his best race of the year so far, and Nathan had another great week on the IWCC course,” Lewis Central coach Taylor May said.
Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge won the girls race by nearly a full minute, crossing in 19:50, 57 second ahead of Harlan’s Lucy Borkowski.
Harlan won the team title with 33 points, edging Glenwood (52), which had Rachel Mullennax (third, 21:08), Emma Hughes (seventh, 21:47) and Erin Schultz (eighth, 21:48) finish in the top 10.
Lewis Central’s Haley Bach was the lone Council Bluffs runner in the top 10 (fifth, 21:39). L.C. finished third as a team.
“I was impressed with how our girls ran today finishing,” May said. “Haley ran a really smart race and earned her first career top-five finish. She is our leader, and the other girls feed off of her.”
Boys team results: 1, Thomas Jefferson 52; 2, Lewis Central 77; 3, Plattsmouth 90; 4, Tri-Center 108; 5, Glenwood 144; 6, Abraham Lincoln 161; 7, Treynor 162; 8, St. Albert 176; 9, Harlan 180; 10, Missouri Valley 234; 11, Underwood 326.
Individual top 10: 1, Wimach Gilo, TJ, 16:58; 2, Aidan Booton, TJ, 17:10; 3, Graham Stockton, Platt, 17:24; 4, Steven Hornberg, AL, 17:26; 5, Connor Lancial, LC, 17:33; 6, Juan Martinez, TJ, 17:40; 7, Sam McIntyre, Glenwood, 17:56; 8, Brett McGee, Tri-Center, 17:57; 9, Nathan Sell, LC, 18:00; 10, C.J. Wiseman, Platt, 18:03.
Other A.L. results: 11, Caden Tellander 18:03; 37, Ethan Leinen 19:36; 54, Lucas Fitch 20:21; 55, Aiden Kellar 20:33; 64, Jude Ryan 21:27; 67, Dalton Pregon 21:51.
Other L.C. results: 13, Cael Woltmann 18:23; 21, Tyler Ruiz 18:47; 29, Josh Sell 19:17; 40, Tanner Higgins 19:42; 46, Carter Stangeland 19:58.
St. Albert results: 16, Ryan Hughes 18:35; 22, Colin Lillie 18:48; 39, Hadyn Piskorski 19:40; 43, Jason Mardesen 19:52; 56, Zane Collett 20:33; 62, Alex Gast 21:00; 63, Chase Morton 21:18.
Other T.J. results: 17, Gage Belt 18:41; 26, Alex Aguilar 19:00; 33, Hunter Ryba 19:31; 59, D’Mitre Hedrick 20:50
Girls team results: 1, Harlan 33; 2, Glenwood 52; 3, Lewis Central 112; 4, Plattsmouth 122; 5, AHSTW 126; 6, Abraham Lincoln 151; 7, Tri-Center 154; 8, Thomas Jefferson 183; 9, Treynor 246.
Individual top 10: 1, Peyton Pogge, TC, 19:50; 2, Lucy Borkowski, Harlan, 20:47; 3, Rachel Mullennax, Glenwood, 21:08; 4, Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 21:34; 5, Haley Bach, LC, 21:39; 6, Brecken VanBalle, Harlan, 21:41; 7, Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 21:47; 8, Erin Schultz, Glenwood, 21:48; 9, Madison Nelson, Plattsmouth, 22:05; 10, Abi Albertson, Harlan, 22:16.
A.L. results: 14, Moriah Heilesen 22:42; 27, Hayleigh Vandervelde 23:23; 36, Nora Preston 24:34; 41, Katie Harold 25:01; 43, Jacyie Hasbrouck 25:13; 48, Claire Plummer 26:06.
Other L.C. results: 18, Natalie Smith 22:48; 20, Ava McNeal 22:59; 35, Ella Humlicek 24:17; 39, Megan Elam 24:53; 42, Olivia Arkfeld 25:02; 45, Lanee Olsen 25:30.
St. Albert results: 21, Carly McKeever 23:02; 58, Mallory Daly 27:34; 67, Ava Hughes 21:46.
T.J. results: 13, Hannah Belt 22:32; 29, Mackenzie Harstad 23:41; 47, Haley Allen 25:48; 49, Jackie Moreno 26:08; 56, Regan Gant 27:06; 64, Eleana Lemus 28:58; 65, Lexi Smith 29:47.
