With all four Council Bluffs city teams finishing over .500 in 2019, and three making the state tournament, this season looked to be an exciting one for area soccer fans.
Unfortunately, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this season is currently on hold and in jeopardy of not happening at all. But, there is a glimmer of hope with the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union releasing an updated spring sports schedule on Monday. The schedule provides that school resumes May 1, which is the earliest date possible base on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ order. If that were to happen, practice could start May 1, games could start May 8, postseason qualification June 4,5, 9 and 11 and a state tournament would be played June 16, 18, 20.
No matter how it shakes out, here’s a look at the four area teams and how they look heading into the season.
Abraham Lincoln
Coach: Robbie Miller
2019 record: 16-3
The Lynx continued their reign of sustained success last year, going 16-3 and finishing the season with a 3-2 loss to Ankeny Centennial in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament.
Over the past three seasons, the Lynx have compiled a combined record of 44-15, something head coach Robbie Miller says hasn’t happen by accident.
“About three years ago we kind of changed our philosophy a little bit, and started focusing more on character development. That means being a good person, a good student and a good soccer player,” Miller said. “I think that has shifted our culture quite a bit into what it’s become. We’ve had some really talented players come in and buy into character development, and I think that’s really pushed us to our success.”
Two key losses from last year’s team are Darby Thomas, who had a team-high 21 goals, while adding four assists and Taren Newman, who was third in goals with nine and second on the team in assists with six.
Back and primed for a strong senior season is senior Julia Wagoner, who was second on last year’s squad in points, racking up 12 goals and eight assists.
“Julie is our engine. She doesn’t stop working and absolutely hates losing,” Miller said. “She just works and works. She will outwork anyone to get the team a win. She gives everything she has, and is a great teammate, and her teammates buy into that.”
Lewis Central
Coach: Chris Von Mende
2019 record: 14-5
What else can you call Lewis Central other than a dynasty.
The Titans won three consecutive Class 2A titles from 2016-18, and finished last season with a 2-1 double overtime loss to Waverly-Shell Rock in the first round of the state tournament.
The Titans return plenty of firepower in senior Jayden Cross, who had a team-high 20 goals, while adding two assists last year, along with fellow senior Malena Beezley and junior Khia Hilton, who combined for 11 goals and five assists. Also, expected to return is Iowa State commit Grace Guidry and Drake commit Bella Smith.
Last season, the Titans fell to Waverly-Shell Rock, the same team they defeated the year before to claim their third straight title.
“We were in every game we played, but unfortunately in the tournament we were unlucky to play Waverly-Shell Rock. We’ve beaten them several times, so I guess it was their time,” Von Mende said. “Even though we didn’t get another state championship, we were right there and if the cards were stacked a little bit better I think we would have gotten another one. Last year’s team never quit and was just a great group.”
One of those key returning seniors is Cross, who Von Mende says elevated her game last season, primarily playing as a forward.
“She started to get where she would make a pass to get a pass back, and not necessarily always go barging in,” he said. “Passing and moving is a good way to get goals, and she’s grown up a lot (as a forward). At times she’s played middle-mid and wide-mid for us, but with what we had last year and because of some injuries we had her at forward.”
The Titans were also stout defensively, allowing only 12 goals in 19 games. Senior Hadley Hill has been an anchor in the back, while junior goalkeeper Hannah Lucy recorded 89 saves last season.
“We can send a ball back to Hannah and she can control it and make a good pass, which gives us more of a chance to move the ball where we want to,” Von Mende said.
With talent stacked all over the field, Von Mende hopes he gets a chance to coach the Titans, even if it’s a shortened season.
“I can say this would be the most depth we’ve had since I’ve been coaching,” Von Mende said. “With what we have coming back, and getting Bella and Grace back, we really hope we get a chance to play, even if it’s an abbreviated season.”
St. Albert
Coach: Chris Hughes
2019 record: 14-8
St. Albert scored 90 goals in 2019 and returns a core group of eight seniors from a state tournament team from a year ago.
St. Albert ran into a buzz saw in last year’s state tournament with a 10-0 loss to eventual 1A champions Davenport Assumption in the first round.
While last year’s leading goal scorer Teagan Blackburn has graduated, St. Albert returns junior Makenna Shepard, who led the team in points with 25 goals and 16 assists and second-leading point-scorer Ellerie Tarbox, who had 24 goals and eight assists.
Thomas Jefferson
Coach: Mark Royer
2019 record: 11-8
After an 11-8 campaign last year and loads of returning talent, Mark Royer had high hopes for this year’s squad.
The Jackets return their top four players in points in sophomore Abby Evers (13 goals, nine assists in 2019), junior Hannah Belt (12 goals, four assists), senior Allison Schubert (eight goals and four assists) and sophomore Maggie Gundersen (four goals, seven assists).
Along with those four, T.J. also had a crop of seniors that had established a winning culture through the years on junior varsity, racking up a record of 33-7-5 over the past three years.
“This senior class we had coming in this year has been waiting their turn. Some of them have been role players on varsity and starters on JV, but this senior class has been developing and were chomping at the bit, waiting for their chance,” Royer said. “So many of the seniors we had graduate last year had been starters from early on, so this year’s seniors, this was their year.”
Royer also mentioned the solid play of seniors Allisa Schubert anchoring things in the middle, four-year starting defender Natalie Arnold and goalkeeper Karagin Ruff.
Although T.J. did not make the state tournament last season, the Jackets lost in a regional final to eventual Class 3A state runner-up Waukee 3-0, which fell 1-0 to Ankeny in the state championship.
“I was waiting for this season, because I just had a sneaky feeling it could be something pretty special,” Royer said.
