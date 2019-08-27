The Daily Nonpareil’s All-Area Baseball Team
P Brett Sears Harlan Sr.
P Landon Nelson Underwood Jr.
P Drew Petersen Treynor Jr.
C Connor Lange Missouri Valley Sr.
C Cade Van Ness Glenwood Sr.
IF Connor Bruck Harlan Jr.
IF Sam Porter AHSTW Jr.
IF Nick Ravlin Underwood Jr.
IF Luke Schaben Harlan Sr.
OF Kyle Christensen Treynor Sr.
OF Colton Schutte Glenwood Sr.
OF Kaleb Smith Tri-Center Jr.
UT Alex Bantam Woodbine Sr.
UT Blake Hall Underwood So.
UT Tyler Melby West Harrison Jr.
UT Jaxon Schumacher Treynor 8th
Honorable Mention
Drake Adair, Underwood; Eli Bales, Glenwood; Tyler Boothby, Underwood; Dylan Chambers, Fremont-Mills; Joey Cunningham, AHSTW; Nic Duysen, East Mills; Alec Fichter, Missouri Valley; Grant Gilgen, West Harrison; Trevor Glockel, East Mills; Colton Hanlon, Logan-Magnolia; Pierce Harrington, Glenwood; Blake Holst, AHSTW; Trent Kozeal, Tri-Center; Kristian Martens, Treynor; Nate McCombs, Treynor; Joey Moser, Harlan; Jon Owens, Harlan; Layne Pryor, Woodbine; Michael Radford, Glenwood; Joel Richardson, Logan-Magnolia; Nick Rife, West Harrison; Michael Schafer, East Mills; Kyle Siebels, Tri-Center; Zach Teten, Underwood; Trevor Wills, Logan-Magnolia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.