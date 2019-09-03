The Daily Nonpareil’s All-Area Softball Team
P Morgan Schaben Harlan Sr.
P Sydni Huisman Treynor Sr.
C Madison Schumacher Harlan So.
IF Kate Heithoff Harlan Fr.
IF Haley Koch West Harrison So.
IF Konnor Sudmann Treynor Sr.
IF Brooklyn Taylor Glenwood Sr.
IF Stella Umphreys Treynor So.
OF Jayde Clark Woodbine Sr.
OF Reanna Rife Logan-Magnolia Jr.
OF Brielle Smith Glenwood Sr.
UT Katie Anzalone AHSTW Sr.
UT Sydney Biermann Glenwood Sr.
UT Ashlyn Cook Missouri Valley Jr.
UT Kenna Ford Riverside So.
UT Emily McIntosh West Harrison So.
Honorable Mention
Gracie Bluml, Riverside; Alexis Christians, Logan-Magnolia; Carter Crispin, Missouri Valley; Reagan Darrah, Treynor; Bella Dingus, Treynor; Kelly Embray, Glenwood; Amanda Foster, Woodbine; Brianna Gerhardt, Glenwood; Chloe Gilgen, West Harrison; Payton Hilts, Missouri Valley; Tianna Kasperbauer, Harlan; Tori Kilpatrick, Fremont-Mills; Addi Meese, Fremont-Mills; Mollie Nelson, Tri-Center; Taylor Nelson, Underwood; Paige Osweiler, AHSTW; Ella Pierce, Underwood; Cheyanne Rife, West Harrison; Erikah Rife, Logan-Magnolia; Julia Schechinger, Harlan; Ashley Vanfossan, Underwood.
