HAWARDEN — A 20-point third-quarter scoring spree helped West Sioux turn a three-points halftime deficit into a 41-24 victory over Treynor Friday in the Class 1-A quarterfinal round.
Treynor entered halftime up 17-14 on the defending state champs, but West Sioux found its groove in the third quarter, outscoring the Cards 20-0 to regain a lead it would never relinquish.
“We just had a stretch there in the third where things just kind of fell apart real fast,” Treynor coach Jeff Casey said. “We turned the ball over, we couldn’t get a first down and we couldn’t make a tackle. They hit a couple big plays, and that few minutes there in the third just got us.”
Treynor quarterback Jake Fisher had an impressive night in the losing effort. He finished with 12 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns rushing and added 48 yards passing.
West Sioux quarterback and Iowa State recruit Hunter Dekkers was 9-of-14 passing for 186 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.
“I couldn’t of asked for anything more,” Casey said. “They did everything I asked of them. This senior class was 1-8 as freshmen. They turned this thing around. They went 4-5 (as sophomores), 8-2 last year and 10-1 this year. The hardest part for me is that I’m going to wake up tomorrow, our season is over and I don’t get to coach these guys anymore.”
West Sioux advances to next week’s semifinal round at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Treynor (10-1) 7 10 0 7 — 24
West Sioux (10-1) 7 7 20 7 — 41
WS: Kade Lynott 43 run (Jason Topete kick)
T: Jake Fisher 1 run (Luke Mieska kick)
WS: Lynott 9 pass from Hunter Dekkers (Topete kick)
T: Fisher 74 run (Mieska kick)
T: FG Mieska 39
WS: Aaden Schwiesow 5 pass from Bryce Coppock (kick failed)
WS: Austin Wilbert 71 pass from Hunter Dekkers (Topete kick)
WS: Dekkers 1 run (Topete kick)
T: Fisher 22 run (Mieska kick)
WS: Dekkers 9 run (Topete kick)
