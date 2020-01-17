A scoring surge late in the third gave Lewis Central just enough separation from visiting Creston in a battle of two Hawkeye Ten Conference unbeatens Thursday.
Noah Rigatuso led the Titans with 17 points while Easton Dermody scored 13 and Thomas Fidone added 10 as Lewis Central remained undefeated in league play with a 51-39 win over the Panthers.
Brance Baker scored 17 points to lead the Panthers.
The Titans were only up two points about midway through the third quarter before finishing the period with a 12-3 run that Creston was never able to recover from.
Lewis Central coach Dan Miller said he liked his team’s ability to answer when things got tight.
“These guys have done a good job of responding. We’re still getting better. I think we’re still trying to find a flow. That’s why at times we’re pretty smooth and things look really good.
“And then we just kind of bog down in stretches really in the games we’ve lost. We’ll just keep working at it,” Miller said.
The Titans started quickly, going up 11-3 halfway through the opening quarter.
Creston coach Bryce Schafer said he wasn’t worried after the slow start against a Lewis Central squad that had a height advantage at almost every position for most of the game.
“We’ve got a really veteran group, so when we go down like that, I’m not really concerned. We’ve got a good group that can fight back defensively,” Schafer said.
“I thought we did a really good job defensively, occasionally giving up the offensive rebound with some size advantage for them,” he added.
Miller said he thought his team had some opportunities to put the game away early.
“We didn’t do it,” Miller said. “To their credit they kept playing hard and kept making just enough three to keep themselves within shouting distance. But we’re glad to get a win.”
The Panthers’ shooting from the foul line didn’t help their cause on offense. They were 6 of 17 from the line.
“If we hit our free throws, we win the game, so that’s an issue,” Schafer said.
The Titans led 12-6 after the first quarter, and each team tallied 14 points in the second quarter to send Lewis Central to the locker room with a 26-20 advantage.
Dermody and Rigatuso each scored seven first-half points for the Titans while Cael Kralik led the Panthers with seven.
Creston scored six of the first eight points of the second half and crept to within 28-26 on a putback by Baker with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
But L.C. responded with eight straight points to give the Titans (7-4 overall, 5-0 Hawkeye 10) their first double-digit lead of the contest at 36-26 with 1:57 remaining in the third.
Lewis Central took a 40-29 lead to the final quarter.
A pair of 3-pointers by Baker and Colby Burg got Creston (8-5, 3-1) back to within two possessions at 42-36 with 5:15 remaining.
But that was as close as the Panthers would get.
Creston (8-5, 3-1) 6 14 9 10—39
Lewis Central (7-4, 5-0) 12 14 15 11—51
C: Brance Baker 17, Cael Kralik 4, Colby Burg 7, Kaden Briggs 4, Clayton Stafford 2, Evan Bruce 4, Kyle Strider 1.
LC: Cole Drummond 5, Easton Dermody 13, Nick Miller 2, Logan Jones 3, Noah Rigatuso 17, Thomas Fidone 10, Jake Duffey 1.
Girls
Lewis Central 53, Creston 49
Megan Witte led Lewis Central with 21 points and McKenna Pettepier added 10 more as the host Titans held off Creston 53-49 in a Hawkeye 10 Conference game Thursday.
Kelsey Fields paced the Panthers with 14 points while Braelyn Baker scored 13 and Brianna Fields added 11.
Creston led 29-27 at halftime behind seven points each by Baker and Fields.
Witte had 10 first-half points for the Titans.
Lewis Central (8-4 overall, 3-2 Hawkeye 10) opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run, holding the Panthers (7-5, 2-3) without a point until 3:35 left in the period.
The Titans began the fourth with a 38-33 advantage.
Creston (7-5, 2-3) 14 15 4 16—49
Lewis Central (8-4, 3-2) 15 12 11 15—53
C: Sydney Hartsock 3, Anna Mikkelsen , Sam Dunphy 6, Gracie Hagle , Rylie Driskell 2, Braelyn Baker 13, Kelsey Fields 14, Brianna Fields 11.
LC: Kirstyn Smith 9, Jayden Cross 5, Isabella Smith 2, Grace Ruzicka 2, McKenna Pettepier 10, Megan Witte 21, Delaney Esterling 4.
