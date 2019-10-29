Gloria Kehm caught Anita Thomas off guard with her congratulations.
“I was at Gloria’s house,” said Thomas. “She congratulated me, and I asked her why. Then I got the letter that made it official.”
Thomas was inducted into the Council Bluffs Bowling Association Hall of Fame for her longtime efforts on and off the lanes.
“I was surprised,” said Thomas, “and I am very honored.”
Bowling for Thomas started in fourth grade at the old Twin City Bowl.
“They took us by bus,” remembered Thomas, “from the school. I liked it because of my friends and being at school.”
Thomas stepped away until age 19 when “my Aunt Ann got me into league play. It became a family thing. I worked for a couple of years at Regal Lanes. That’s where I met Howard, my husband. In addition to my aunt, I have bowled with my parents and kids.”
Thomas got involved with the sport. She was soon bowling in three and more leagues a season, serving as a secretary, vice-president and president of various leagues.
Beyond the leagues, Thomas became active in the Council Bluffs Women’s Bowling Association as a board member for several years. Thomas also worked in the city and state tournaments that Council Bluffs hosted.
“I liked being involved in the city and state tournaments,” said Thomas. “But I just helped, there were other ladies who did a lot of work.
On the lanes, Thomas carried an average in the 170s and 180s. She had a season-high average of 187, a career high game of 279 and career high series in the high 600s.
“My husband and Dean Carpenter helped me with my game,” said Thomas. “I like the competition.
“I don’t remember exactly what my high series is; it is somewhere in the upper 600s, but I want to get a 700 series and I want to get a 300 game.
“I just love this game. I like to encourage the new and younger bowlers about our game.”
The induction will come at the CBBA’s Annual Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet on Saturday at The Gathering Room at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
