For the first time under Thomas Jefferson coach Doug Muehlig, the Yellow Jackets will take three individuals for the boys state cross country meet. His “triplets” as he calls them, came into cross country the same year.
“It’s pretty special,” Muehlig said. “They know it’s going to be a really fast pace, and if you get stuck behind people, you could end up 70th, if you get behind the pack, you can’t get by them. You better be in position, if you want to be in the hunt.”
Wimach Gilo, Juan Martinez and Aidan Booton all qualified for the state meet. Gilo and Booton are making a return trip, while Martinez is running in the state meet for the first time. Gilo and Bootan have each won two races this season. Gilo is currently No. 24 in the individual rankings.
Also in Class 4-A, Lewis Central has two runners competing. Connor Lancial will be competing for the first time in Fort Dodge, while Haley Bach is making a return trip.
“Haley’s had a great year,” Lewis Central coach Taylor May said. “Connor, he’s extremely excited that he has the opportunity to go up there and compete with the best kids in the state.
“It’s always fun when you’re still able to have practice this time of year; you know you’ve done something right. You get some really good competition up there, and something they’ll never forget.”
In Class 3-A, Glenwood’s Sam McIntyre is the lone qualifier for the boys. On the girl’s side, Glenwood qualified as a team, with runner’s Lauren Becker, Kaitlyn Carnes, Emma Hughes, Rachel Mullennax, Ryley Nebel, Karlee Raymond and Erin Schultz.
“We had a lot of girls that trained over the summer and worked hard,” Glenwood coach Dani Woodman said. “As the season progressed, we knew it was a good possibility (returning to the state meet). It came together and we had a good night at districts.
Last season, likely the best season ever for Glenwood, produced a state champion and a third-place team finish. Only two returned to varsity this year. Schultz is heading to state for the third time. Mullennax joined cross country for the first time last season as a freshman and has worked her way to the No. 1 spot this season.
