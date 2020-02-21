High School State Wrestling Tournament

Underwood's Gable Porter gets his hand raised after a match against West Bend's Donovan Hanson in a Class 1-A 106-pound match.

 For The Nonpareil/Tom Knapp

Class 3-A

Abraham Lincoln

132

Champ. Round 1 — Duncan Delzell (Burlington) won by fall over Aiden Keller (AL) (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Round 1 — Josh Connor (North Scott) won by fall over Keller (AL) (Fall 0:39)

Lewis Central

120

Champ. Round 1 — Tanner Wink (LC) won by decision over Jackson Bresson (Ankeny Centennial) (Dec 9-2)

145

Champ. Round 1 — Tanner Higgins (LC) won by fall over Abraham Dirkx (Carroll) (Fall 4:58).

Class 2-A

Glenwood

182

Champ. Round 1 — Reese Moore (Forest City) won by decision over Mitch Mayberry (Glen) (Dec 8-7)

Cons. Round 1 — Jacob Reicks (NH/TV) won by fall over Mitch Mayberry (Glen) 24-12 (Fall 3:47)

Class 1-A

AHSTW

120

Champ. Round 1 — Damon Huston (Midland — Wyoming) won by major decision over Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) (MD 15-1)

Cons. Round 1 — Josh Glendening (New London) won by major decision over Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) (MD 8-0)

152

Champ. Round 1 — Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) won by decision over Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW) (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 1 — Jaden Williams (Waco) won by decision over Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW) (Dec 8-4)

160

Champ. Round 1 — Trystin Ross (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall over Denver Pauley (AHSTW) (Fall 0:23)

Cons. Round 1 — Aidan Udell (Regina — Iowa City) won by major decision over Denver Pauley (AHSTW) (MD 9-1)

195

Champ. Round 1 — Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) won by fall over Brock Thompson (Interstate 35) (Fall 1:26)

285

Champ. Round 1 — Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area) won by fall over Brady Canada (AHSTW) (Fall 3:34)

Cons. Round 1 — Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) won by decision over Canada (AHSTW) (Dec 3-1)

Riverside

106

Champ. Round 1 — Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) won by fall over John Schroder (Riverside) (Fall 2:31)

Cons. Round 1 — Noah Strohmeyer (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall over Schroder (Riverside) (Fall 1:35)

113

Champ. Round 1 — Jace Rose (Riverside) won by fall over Ethan Argo (Belle Plaine) (Fall 0:47)

138

Champ. Round 1 — Cael Happel (Lisbon) won by tech fall over Nolan Moore (Riverside) (TF-1.5 4:45 (26-11)

Cons. Round 1 — Moore (Riverside) won by decision over Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) (Dec 4-0)

182

Champ. Round 1 — Treyton Cacek (GT-RA) won by fall over Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside) (Fall 1:44)

Cons. Round 1 — Chase Wickwire (Belle Plaine) won by decision over Hendricks (Riverside) (Dec 6-5)

St. Albert

170

Champ. Round 1 — Lane Swenson (South Hamilton) won by decision over Cael McLaren (St. Albert) (Dec 15-11)

Cons. Round 1 — Connor Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) won by decision over McLaren (St. Albert) (Dec 11-10)

Tri-Center

170

Champ. Round 1 — Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) won by fall over Currey Jacobs (New London) (Fall 1:31)

Underwood

106

Champ. Round 1 — Gable Porter (Underwood) won by decision over Donavon Hanson (West Bend) (Dec 4-2)

120

Champ. Round 1 — Stevie Barnes (Underwood) won by fall over Brackett Locke (Woodbury Central) (Fall 1:12)

132

Champ. Round 1 — Cole Cassady (Martensdale — St. Mary‘s) won by decision over Zane Ziegler (Underwood) (Dec 14-9)

Cons. Round 1 — Ziegler (Underwood) won by decision over Bailey Frescoln (Pekin) (Dec 11-6)

138

Champ. Round 1 — Logan James (Underwood) won by fall over Hunter Hanner (Westwood) (Fall 3:22)

145

Champ. Round 1 — Nick Hamilton (Underwood) won by fall over Owen Kime (Sumner-Fredericksburg) (Fall 1:32)

152

Champ. Round 1 — Blake Thomsen (Underwood) won by major decision over Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) (MD 18-4)

