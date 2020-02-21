Class 3-A
Abraham Lincoln
132
Champ. Round 1 — Duncan Delzell (Burlington) won by fall over Aiden Keller (AL) (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Round 1 — Josh Connor (North Scott) won by fall over Keller (AL) (Fall 0:39)
Lewis Central
120
Champ. Round 1 — Tanner Wink (LC) won by decision over Jackson Bresson (Ankeny Centennial) (Dec 9-2)
145
Champ. Round 1 — Tanner Higgins (LC) won by fall over Abraham Dirkx (Carroll) (Fall 4:58).
Class 2-A
Glenwood
182
Champ. Round 1 — Reese Moore (Forest City) won by decision over Mitch Mayberry (Glen) (Dec 8-7)
Cons. Round 1 — Jacob Reicks (NH/TV) won by fall over Mitch Mayberry (Glen) 24-12 (Fall 3:47)
Class 1-A
AHSTW
120
Champ. Round 1 — Damon Huston (Midland — Wyoming) won by major decision over Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) (MD 15-1)
Cons. Round 1 — Josh Glendening (New London) won by major decision over Hayden Fischer (AHSTW) (MD 8-0)
152
Champ. Round 1 — Briar Reisz (Logan-Magnolia) won by decision over Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW) (Dec 6-4)
Cons. Round 1 — Jaden Williams (Waco) won by decision over Jaedan Rasmussen (AHSTW) (Dec 8-4)
160
Champ. Round 1 — Trystin Ross (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall over Denver Pauley (AHSTW) (Fall 0:23)
Cons. Round 1 — Aidan Udell (Regina — Iowa City) won by major decision over Denver Pauley (AHSTW) (MD 9-1)
195
Champ. Round 1 — Gavyn Fischer (AHSTW) won by fall over Brock Thompson (Interstate 35) (Fall 1:26)
285
Champ. Round 1 — Dane Johnson (Pocahontas Area) won by fall over Brady Canada (AHSTW) (Fall 3:34)
Cons. Round 1 — Connor Murray (Missouri Valley) won by decision over Canada (AHSTW) (Dec 3-1)
Riverside
106
Champ. Round 1 — Dawson Schmit (Wapsie Valley) won by fall over John Schroder (Riverside) (Fall 2:31)
Cons. Round 1 — Noah Strohmeyer (Colfax-Mingo) won by fall over Schroder (Riverside) (Fall 1:35)
113
Champ. Round 1 — Jace Rose (Riverside) won by fall over Ethan Argo (Belle Plaine) (Fall 0:47)
138
Champ. Round 1 — Cael Happel (Lisbon) won by tech fall over Nolan Moore (Riverside) (TF-1.5 4:45 (26-11)
Cons. Round 1 — Moore (Riverside) won by decision over Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) (Dec 4-0)
182
Champ. Round 1 — Treyton Cacek (GT-RA) won by fall over Kaiden Hendricks (Riverside) (Fall 1:44)
Cons. Round 1 — Chase Wickwire (Belle Plaine) won by decision over Hendricks (Riverside) (Dec 6-5)
St. Albert
170
Champ. Round 1 — Lane Swenson (South Hamilton) won by decision over Cael McLaren (St. Albert) (Dec 15-11)
Cons. Round 1 — Connor Fehr (West Bend-Mallard) won by decision over McLaren (St. Albert) (Dec 11-10)
Tri-Center
170
Champ. Round 1 — Bryson Freeberg (Tri-Center) won by fall over Currey Jacobs (New London) (Fall 1:31)
Underwood
106
Champ. Round 1 — Gable Porter (Underwood) won by decision over Donavon Hanson (West Bend) (Dec 4-2)
120
Champ. Round 1 — Stevie Barnes (Underwood) won by fall over Brackett Locke (Woodbury Central) (Fall 1:12)
132
Champ. Round 1 — Cole Cassady (Martensdale — St. Mary‘s) won by decision over Zane Ziegler (Underwood) (Dec 14-9)
Cons. Round 1 — Ziegler (Underwood) won by decision over Bailey Frescoln (Pekin) (Dec 11-6)
138
Champ. Round 1 — Logan James (Underwood) won by fall over Hunter Hanner (Westwood) (Fall 3:22)
145
Champ. Round 1 — Nick Hamilton (Underwood) won by fall over Owen Kime (Sumner-Fredericksburg) (Fall 1:32)
152
Champ. Round 1 — Blake Thomsen (Underwood) won by major decision over Jack Clarahan (Sigourney-Keota) (MD 18-4)
