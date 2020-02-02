Class 4-A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln pushed its winning streak to seven games Saturday with a 53-37 victory over city foe St. Albert.
The Lynx won despite playing without leading scorer Josh Dix, who left Friday’s win against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the third quarter with a quad injury. The injury isn’t believed to be serious and Dix’s absence was more of a cautious approach. Abraham Lincoln coach Jason Isaacson said if it were a postseason game, Dix likely could have played.
But with Dix out, others stepped up for the Lynx. Christian Tidiane led A.L. with 18 points, and Jamison Gruber joined him in double figures with 12.
Isaacson also commended the play of Andrew Christensen, who finished with only two points, but his energy helped provide a spark for the Lynx. Five A.L. players finished with at least five points Saturday.
“That’s been a push for us over the last week,” Isaacson said. “We need everybody to get back to playing. Minutes are limited, but we just need to play ball.
The A.L. coach was happy to see Tidiane looking to be more aggressive offensively Saturday.
“We have some options,” Isaacson said. “Christian is a phenomenal passer. Sometimes, he’s too unselfish. We tried to tell him to go to work and score, and we needed that without Josh.”
Sam Rallis scored a game-high 20 points for St. Albert, which was playing its third game of the week.
“They’re really good,” said St. Albert coach Larry Peterson of Abraham Lincoln. “I thought we competed really hard. I thought our defensive effort was outstanding, but we’re still struggling putting the ball in the hoop. A lot of that was due to them on defense. They’re state-ranked for a reason. We competed until the end. Hat’s off to them. They play the game really well.
“This was a good game for us. It’ll be good for us in a couple of weeks when we get to the postseason.”
St. Albert (6-10) 9 6 15 7 — 37
Abraham Lincoln (15-1) 17 11 11 14 — 53
SA: Sam Rallis 20, Cy Patterson 6, Jason Mardesen 2, Aiden Antisdel 3, Greg Fagan 6.
AL: Jamison Gruber 12, Matt Evans 6, Kaden Baxter 5, Devin Nichols 3, Andrew Christensen 2, JR Knauss 5, Noah Sandbothe 2, Christian Tidiane 18.
