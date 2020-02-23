Any questions about whether an eight-day layoff would negatively affect the Class 4-A No. 7 Lewis Central girls were answered quickly in a Region 8 semifinal matchup with Carlisle.
Senior Megan Witte scored 22 points and Delaney Esterling added 10 as the Titans jumped all over the Wildcats out of the gate in a 67-40 win at Lewis Central.
Lewis Central had a first-round bye while Carlisle was coming off a 34-30 win over Norwalk on Wednesday.
Lewis Central will host Dallas Center-Grimes in the Region 8 final Tuesday at 7.
The Fillies (17-6) outlasted ADM in the other semifinal 67-55 Saturday and have won seven straight games.
The Titans blazed to a 13-2 lead on Saturday and led 18-9 after the first quarter while forcing eight Wildcat turnovers in the period.
Lewis Central coach Derek Archer said he had concerns going in about the effects of the layoff.
“Every year we have this layoff, and you’re always worried about how you’re going to come out. But I thought the girls did an awesome job,” Archer said.
“They came out and stepped up and made shots right away in the first quarter and made them switch up their defense a couple different times in the first half.”
Witte, a Northern Iowa volleyball commit, said the layoff was anything but a vacation.
“It doesn’t look like we had eight days off,” she said. “We pushed really hard in our whole week of practice. We worked on a lot of things. I don’t think we took any days off, necessarily. We just didn’t have a game.”
Lewis Central shot 22 of 40 (55%) from the floor for the game and limited Carlisle to 34.2% (13 of 38).
The Titans, who improved to 18-5, scored the first 17 points of the second quarter while holding the Wildcats scoreless for the first 7:57. Carlisle missed its first eight shot attempts in the period.
Carlisle (11-12) finally got on the board on a Molly Hoekstra layup with three seconds left before halftime.
Hoekstra led the Wildcats with 15 points.
The Titans had a 35-11 advantage at halftime while making 11 of 24 (45.8%) from the field in the first half while Carlisle shot 25% (3 of 12).
The Wildcats bounced back in the second half, outscoring Lewis Central 15-14 in the third quarter and coming up just three points short of the Titans in the final 16 minutes.
Carlisle coach Bryan White said he was happy to see his team keep its focus down the stretch.
“When you get that far behind, there are plenty of teams that would just cash it in and be done, but the girls fought hard, and I’m pleased with their effort,” White said.
Witte said the close score in the second half wasn’t a concern.
“It happens. You get tired first half. We came out fired up, fresh legs. But we still played good defense,” she said.
Carlisle (11-12) 9 2 15 14—40
Lewis Central (18-5) 18 17 14 18—67
C: Isabelle Noring 7, Kennedy Preston 10, Katie Keeney 6, Molly Hoekstra 15, Anna Olson 2.
LC: Kirstyn Smith 2, Hadley Hill 4, Keely Diercks 1, McKenna Paulsen 8, Jayden Cross 3, Isabella Smith 3, Grace Ruzicka 6, McKenna Pettepier 6, Megan Witte 22, Delany Esterling 10, Adrian Okerbloom 2.
