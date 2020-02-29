WEST DES MOINES — West Des Moines Dowling held Lewis Central to single digits in every quarter of Friday night’s 50-23 win in the Class 4-A Substate 8 semifinals.
“They’re, by far, the toughest team we played defensively,” Lewis Central coach Dan Miller said. “We really had things kind of where we wanted to start the third quarter, got the lead down to seven, but they’re a quality team. We knew we had to make them shoot it from the perimeter and they hit a few.
“Unfortunately, we turned it over about 22 times. We just had a lot of unforced turnovers and that’s the tough part with that kind of length and size — it forces you into some plays that you’re not used to making.
Easton Dermody paced L.C. with seven points.
Dowling was led in scoring by Matt Stilwill Friday night with 15 points.
The Maroons advance to play Abraham Lincoln Tuesday night in the Substate 8 finals.
Friday marked the final prep game for L.C. seniors Cole Drummond, Easton Dermody, Logan Jones, Brady Miller, Grant Brehmer and Noah Rigatuso. Rigatuso is the lone senior moving on to play basketball at the collegiate level.
“I’m really proud of our kids, proud of the season we had; to go undefeated in our league and win the league,” Miller added. “Seniors played really well and have been a fun group to coach. All six of our senior guys are going on to play college sports and only one is going on to play college basketball. That says a lot about the multi-sport guys we have. Their willingness to come out and sacrifice for the program and for Lewis Central and their community and to give their time and efforts, I appreciate that. Our coaching staff appreciates what they’ve given to Lewis Central.”
Lewis Central (14-9, 11-0) 4 5 6 8 — 23
WDM Dowling (15-7) 8 10 20 12 — 50
LC: Cole Drummond 2, Dylan Carroll 2, Easton Dermody 7, Logan Jones 3, Noah Rigatuso 3, Thomas Fidone 6.
D: Michael Keough 5, Matt Stilwill 15, Joe Stracko 5, Ryan Riggs 4, Matt Riedl 8, Drew Daniel 8, Omaha Biliew 4, Will Yurgae 1.
