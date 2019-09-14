While Lewis Central got to showcase its defense in allowing just 10 points in its first two games, the Titans were able to shine on both sides of the ball in their matchup with Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
Lewis Central piled up 328 rushing yards, led by Ethan Fishell’s 112 yards on five carries, as the Titans routed the Lynx 70-7 at Titan Stadium.
The L.C. defense held Lincoln to 191 yards, with 80 of those coming on a run by Anthony Oberlin, who scored the lone touchdown for the Lynx in the third quarter. He finished with 114 yards on seven carries.
Titan coach Justin Kammrad said it was good to see his offense pick it up after putting up just 13 on Carlisle last week in a win.
“We really challenged our kids this week after the last two performances that we had, especially on the offensive side. We wanted to focus on attention to detail and doing the right thing and making the right reads,” Kammrad said.
“That might be the most complete effort that we’ve had of the season,” he added.
It didn’t take the Titans long to get on the board as Jonah Pomrenke returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to put Lewis Central up 7-0.
Kammrad said he thought the kickoff return set the tone for the night.
“You’re always looking for something to get the momentum going in the right direction. We spend a lot of time on it, and it’s a great tribute to those guys on how hard they work on that side of the ball,” he said.
Lincoln coach John Wolfe said the opening kickoff return was a dagger.
“We were beat when that happened, but I told those guys, honestly, I think we were beat before that return ever happened.
“Our warmups weren’t good. Practice this week was about 50-50. There was some stuff that we as a coaching staff have to look at and address, and we’ve got to help these kids get better,” Wolfe said.
Lewis Central made it 14-0 on its second drive on an 8-yard scoring run by Brady Miller.
Miller finished with 71 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns.
The Titans made it three touchdowns on three possessions when Bret Kobes hit Colbey Roth with a 10-yard scoring toss to make it 21-0 with 5:05 left in the first quarter.
Miller scored again on a 3-yard plunge with 9:32 left in the first half to give the Titans a 28-0 advantage.
Pomrenke’s second score of the game came on the defensive side when he picked off Lynx quarterback Lennx Brown and returned it 17 yards to make it 35-0.
Miller, Bryson Bowman and Kobes each added touchdown runs as Lewis Central took a 56-0 lead into halftime while outgaining the Lynx 293-22.
After L.C. scored on its first possession of the second half, Oberlin ripped off his 80-yard touchdown run to make it 63-7.
Lewis Central improved to 3-0 with the win while Lincoln fell to 1-2.
Abraham Lincoln (1-2) 0 0 7 0—7
Lewis Central (3-0) 21 35 14 0—70
LC: Jonah Pomrenke 85 kickoff return (Zach Shudak kick)
LC: Brady Miller 8 run (Shudak kick)
LC: Colbey Roth 10 pass from Bret Kobes (Shudak kick)
LC: Miller 3 run (Shudak kick)
LC: Pomrenke 17 interception return (Shudak kick)
LC: Miller 4 run (Shudak kick)
LC: Bryson Bowman 50 run (Shudak kick)
LC: Kobes 10 run (Shudak kick)
LC: Logan Katzer 6 run (Shudak kick)
AL: Anthony Oberlin 80 run (Alex Stogdill kick)
LC: Ethan Fishell 11 run (Shudak kick)
RUSHING: AL, Ben Fichter 6-12, Alex Stogdill 2-(minus)10, Lennx Brown 6-7, Greg Chinowth 2-(minus)5, Anthony Oberlin 7-114, Eli Lusago 3-(minus)15. LC, Brady Miller 12-71, Bret Kobes 3-25, Bryson Bowman 3-52. Logan Katzer 6-67, Ethan Fishell 5-112, Braylon Kammrad 2-(minus) 9, Eli Sunderman 4-10.
PASSING: AL, Brown 5-14-1 30, Lusago 2-6-0 14. LC, Kobes 8-9-0 81, Kammrad 1-2-0 9.
RECEIVING: AL, Damari Brown 2-18, Kaleb Molczyk 1-8, Caleb Barnhouse 1-7, Jacob Duncan 1-(minus)3, Carson Schaa 2-14. LC, Thomas Fidone 4-40, , Easton Dermody 2-22, Jonah Pomrenke 1-9, Colbey Roth 1-10, Dallas Davis 1-9.
