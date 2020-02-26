With a total of five combined losses on the season, Treynor and Tri-Center met in the Class 2-A District 16 finals. Treynor was able to pull away 67-44 to advance to the substate 8 finals with a chance to move on to the state tournament.
“We really defended well the last three quarters,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. “We got a little bit eager and our help-side defense wasn’t as good to start the game but thankfully our offense was really good to start and we were able to wait on our defense.”
Jack Stogdill of Treynor led all scorers with 19 points while teammate Jack Tiarks added 16.
Tom Turner and Leyton Nelson led Tri-Center in scoring with nine points each. The Trojans finished their season 18-5 overall.
“Our kids did a great job battling adversity throughout the year,” Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder said. “Effort was great all year, attitude was great and I thought we really improved as the year went on. And I thought tonight the character of our kids really came through, just with how they handled adversity, and everything our kids did was with class. Really proud of this group.”
The Cardinals will play Panorama Saturday at Council Bluffs A.L. The winner of that game advances to the state tournament.
Tri-Center (18-5) 17 8 8 11 — 44
Treynor (23-1) 24 15 12 16 — 67
TC: Tom Turner 9, Ryan Lyle 2, Ethan Alfers 6, Leyton Nelson 9, Trent Kozeal 6, Zach Elliott 6, Kent Elliott 2, Jaxon Johnson 4.
Treynor: Luke Mieska 11, Tim Zimmerman 9, Thomas Schwartz 6, Blake Sadr 2, Jon Schwarte 5, Jack Stogdill 18, Jack Tiarks 16.
