DES MOINES — Pella Christian just would not go away.
Every time Treynor seemed to break away, the opposition countered. But the Cardinals always had an answer.
“Toughness wins any time of year, but it shows up a little more here,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker said. “Any time we thought maybe we could push it a bit, they made a little run of their own. Definitely on our end, we’re really happy with how tough we were.”
Treynor’s resiliency proved too much for Pella Christian to handle, as the Cardinals won 69-53 and advanced to the second round of the 2-A state tournament.
Seniors Jack Tiarks and Jack Stogdill scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the charge offensively for the Cardinals — nothing new for Treynor, as Rucker said this is something he’s seen all year from the duo.
It was an all-around scoring effort for Treynor, though. Luke Mieska added 14 points, and every Cardinal that saw time on the court scored at least three points. Five different players hit at least one 3-pointer, too.
“This is as deep a team as I’ve ever had here at Treynor,” Rucker said. “It can be a difference maker.”
Treynor flexed its depth when it trailed by two points midway through the second quarter. The Cardinals went on an 11-2 run in 98 seconds; Stogdill hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Tiarks threw down an emphatic two-handed dunk in transition, and Tim Zimmerman drained a triple of his own. Four possessions, four makes from three different players in less than two minutes — offensive clockwork.
“It was huge,” Tiarks said. “We knew we could push our tempo and get our fast-paced offense, because that’s the key element of our offense. The fact that we were able to do that and get on that run quick, it just propelled us for the rest of the game.”
That 11-2 run catapulted Treynor to a lead it would never relinquish.
Defensively, Treynor held Pella Christian well below its scoring average. The Eagles went into Monday’s contest averaging 66.3 points per game, and they left Wells Fargo Arena having scored nearly 13 points fewer.
One of the keys to locking down Pella Christian’s offense was center Jon Schwarte, who played in just his second game back from a broken wrist. The 6-foot 10-inch senior was relentless on the boards, totaling nine rebounds, but he also took the tall task of defending 6-foot nine-inch Pella Christian center Josh Van Gorp.
“We wouldn’t have been able to defend (Van Gorp) without him,” Stogdill said. “Defensively on the block, he’s huge for us.”
With one win in Des Moines under its belt, Treynor moves one step closer toward chasing a 2-A state title. The Cardinals now face North Linn on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. in what Rucker called an “epic game.”
North Linn boasts a 51-game winning streak, but that doesn’t faze Treynor. After all, the five Cardinal starters are seniors. It’s an incredibly experienced group, and each win closer to a title gets even more special.
“It’s an amazing feeling. I’ve been playing with these seniors for my whole life,” Tiarks said. “The fact that we can get here after all the work we put in, it’s the best feeling in the world.”
Pella Christian (13-11) 9 18 15 11 — 69
Treynor (25-1) 11 23 18 17 — 53
PC: Jack Vermeer (14), Dan Jungling (12), Keean Cadwell (11), Josh Van Gorp (6), Ryan Vande Haar (4), Eric Mulder (4), Isaiah Gritters (2), Bryant Agre (0), Jase Amelse (0)
T: Jack Tiarks (21), Jack Stogdill (20), Luke Mieska (14), Jon Schwarte (5), Quinn Navara (3), Tim Zimmerman (3), Thomas Schwartz (3)
