TREYNOR — After being held to only one point in the first quarter Thursday, Treynor got its offense back on track in a 33-26 Western Iowa Conference victory over Underwood.
Mandy Stogdill and Tori Castle led the way for the Cardinals, scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Aliyah Humphrey led Underwood with nine points.
“We finally bought a basket, which helps both your defense and offense,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games, so winning one will hopefully help as the season progresses.”
Treynor will next be in action Saturday against St. Albert.
Underwood will take on Fremont-Mills tonight.
Underwood (4-7) 4 7 7 8 — 26
Treynor (4-6) 1 9 10 13 — 33
U: Aliyah Humphrey 9, Erin McMains 2, Lauren Brown 3, Kendra Kuck 4, Macy Vanfossan 2, Erica Rowe 6.
T: Tori Castle 10, Kennedy Elwood 2, Mandy Stogdill 15, Brooklynn Currin 2, Brooklyn Sedlak 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.