Nobody did it better in the area than Treynor this past fall. Treynor rattled off 10 straight wins to finish the regular season unbeaten, before losing to powerhouse West Sioux in the Class 1-A quarterfinals. Treynor won its rival game with Underwood during the season and defeated Western Christian in the first round of the playoffs.
Underwood started the season 5-0 before losing to Treynor. Underwood then won three in a row before losing in the playoffs to West Sioux.
Glenwood finished the season 7-3 with big wins over Harlan and Winterset, and an impressive seven-point loss to state semifinalist Lewis Central. The Rams reeled off three-game winning streaks twice this past fall.
Streaky Tri-Center went 6-4. After two wins to start the season, Tri-Center lost its next three games, before closing out the season winning four in a row.
AHSTW had an up and down fall campaign and finished 5-4. AHSTW had close wins over Shenandoah, Martensdale-St. Mary’s and Riverside.
Riverside finished 2-7 with wins over Nodaway Valley and Southwest Valley.
Treynor leads the way in 2019 with seven members on The Daily Nonpareil’s All-Area Football roster. The group includes seniors Chase Reber, Brock Fox, Luke Mieska, Jake Fisher, Jack Tiarks, Kristian Martens; and junior Blake Sadr.
Glenwood has six members on the squad. Seniors John Palmer, Dylan Hopp, Zach Carr and Brock Smith join juniors Silas Bales and Ryan Blum.
Underwood and Tri-Center have four representatives apiece. For Underwood, seniors Nick Ravlin and Landon Nelson join junior Brayden Wollan and sophomore Scott Pearson. For Tri-Center, seniors Gaven Heim, Bryson Freeberg and Trevor Carlson join junior Alex Ausdemore.
AHSTW places three representatives on the team with seniors Michael Shiffer and Gavyn Fischer and sophomore Denver Pauley.
Riverside has one member on the squad with junior Eddie Vlcek.
Area coaches were consulted in the assembly of the all-area roster.
