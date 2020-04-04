Treynor found itself back in Des Moines as the only boys team in The Nonpareil’s coverage area to compete at the state basketball tournament.
Prior to falling to North Linn in the state semifinals, the Cardinals hadn’t lost to an Iowa team all season. They finished 25-3 overall.
Although the Cards were the lone state team, they weren’t the only area team to enjoy success.
AHSTW (17-5) finished second in the Western Iowa Conference behind Treynor.
Glenwood (17-6) was fourth in a highly competitive Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Tri-Center (18-5) was third in the WIC. The Trojans lost to Treynor in district play.
Underwood (10-12) and Riverside (6-16) also enjoyed success at times throughout the winter.
Those six teams showcased plenty of talent, and that’s evident on The Daily Nonpareil’s Area Boys Basketball roster.
Treynor has two players on the roster in seniors Jack Stogdill and Jack Tiarks. Stogdill was fourth in the WIC in scoring (15.1 points per game) and assists (95). Tiarks finished second in the conference in scoring with 16.4 points.
Glenwood also lands a pair on the squad with junior Ryan Blum and senior Zach Carr. Blum led the Hawkeye Ten Conference in scoring (19.7 points per game), 3-pointers (48), field goals (174) and was second in rebounding (9.2) and blocks (36). Carr averaged 14.4 points and led the H10 in assists (98) and was third in steals (59).
AHSTW sophomore Raydden Grobe is the fifth member of the area team following a season in which he was third in the WIC in scoring (15.2) and was second on the Vikings with 5.5 rebounds per game.
Tri-Center junior Leyton Nelson rounds out the roster. Nelson had an impressive season, leading the WIC in scoring (17.8 per game) and steals (63) while adding 7.1 rebounds per game.
The Area Player of the Year will appear in the Sunday edition of The Nonpareil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.