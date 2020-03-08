With 24 wins, a No. 1 ranking in Class 2-A for a portion of the season and a No. 2 seed at this week’s state basketball tournament, the Treynor boys team’s resume speaks for itself.
But when pinpointing the source of the Cardinals’ success, Treynor coach Scott Rucker referenced the one loss appearing on his team’s schedule, a 67-40 setback at Blue Valley Northwest out of Kansas on Jan. 4.
“That game was so critical for us in so many ways,” Rucker said. “Most importantly, it exposed some of our weaknesses. Before Christmas, we were a pretty good defensive team, but offensively, we were kind of a mess. We weren’t together, and we just weren’t very good, especially offensively. When you play a team like Blue Valley Northwest that has so much size, so much athleticism, so much talent, any mistakes that you make are going to get magnified and they’ll make you pay for those mistakes.”
Since suffering its only loss of the season, Treynor (24-1) has reeled off 17 straight victories heading into Monday’s 6:30 p.m. showdown against seventh-seeded Pella Christian (13-10) at Wells Fargo Arena. The offense is on track, too, averaging 68.4 points per game, the seventh-best total in Class 2-A.
Making that figure even more impressive is that the Cardinals have done it without the services of two starters for much of the back half of their schedule. Senior 6-foot-10 forward Jon Schwarte missed a month with a broken wrist before returning in a district final win over Tri-Center. Sid Schaaf, a 5-11 junior, missed the final seven games of the year after suffering a torn ACL in a Feb. 7 victory over AHSTW.
Adjusting to those injuries has come with a benefit. The Cardinals had no choice but to embrace their depth. Four players average at least nine points a game: seniors Jack Tiarks and Jack Stogdill lead the way with 16.4 and 14.8 points per game, respectively. Schwarte averages 9.8, and Schaaf was at 8.9 prior to his injury. Junior Tim Zimmerman (6.2) and sophomore Thomas Schwartz (4.1) have also played important roles.
“You never want to prove your depth, but the kids had that opportunity and have really taken advantage,” Rucker said. “The most important thing about having the depth that we do is our practices are so competitive, but when you do go through situations where you are down a kid or two, then it really gives others opportunities. I’m happy with every single kid that’s able to take advantage of those opportunities.”
Pella Christian presents the Cardinals with a tough opening-round challenge. The Eagles’ record is a result of playing a challenging schedule. They had lost six of their previous eight games before winning three in a row to clinch a state berth.
Like Treynor, Pella Christian is balanced. Seniors Josh Van Gorp and Dan Jungling lead the scoring, averaging 16.2 and 12.8 points, respectively. Senior Jack Vermeer is at 9.3 points, and senior Keean Cadwell averages 9.1.
“They’re an excellent team, and this is a very balanced field,” Rucker said. “We weren’t going to get away with playing a team that’s maybe a step below this year. There’s eight really good teams in the tournament, and Pella Christian is one of them. They’re very solid in all aspects. It’s hard to find weaknesses on their team. They’ve played a great schedule, so their record is a little deceiving. It’s going to be a big challenge for our team.”
With more than a week off between Treynor’s substate final win and its first game at state, Rucker’s message to his team is to enjoy the moment, but to stay focused on the task at hand.
“We want them to enjoy that craziness and enjoy everything that their parents and the community wants to do for and with them,” Rucker said. “But when we step onto that practice court, we need to be all business. We need to focus on our preparation and continue to get better.
“Secondly, it’s important in the state tournament to focus on the first thing ahead of you, and that’s trying to beat Pella Christian. We’re not talking about any other teams other than who’s in front of us right now.”
