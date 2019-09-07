TREYNOR — Treynor used big plays on both sides of the ball Friday night to beat St. Albert 35-14 at Cardinal Stadium.
Treynor shut the Falcons out in the second half and scored on a number of big plays out of its option attack to pull away over the final 24 minutes of the game.
“Our kids were really hungry,” Cardinal head coach Jeff Casey said after the win. “They got us last year; we want this one pretty bad.”
The Treynor offense put up 531 yards of total offense, scoring 28 unanswered in the second half.
Cardinal senior quarterback Jake Fisher led the charge, rushing for three touchdowns and passing for two. He finished with 192 yards rushing and 99 yards passing. Fisher scored on runs of 5, 1, and 60 yards, throwing for scores of 66 and 21 yards.
The 66-yard pass gave the Cardinals the lead for good, with Fisher finding junior receiver Sid Schaaf — who’d burst past the St. Albert secondary — for the score. Fisher broke through up the middle for the 60-yard run on the next Cardinal drive as the home team started to roll.
“Pretty special,” Casey said of his third-year starting quarterback. “He has a good feel for the option. When he’s clicking like that he’s pretty dynamic.”
Senior running back Chase Reber did a good amount of the work putting Treynor in scoring position, gaining 134 yards on the ground. Senior Jack Tiarks added 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Tiarks also had a key sack early in the third quarter with the score at 21-14, forcing a Falcon punt on a once-promising drive. The Cardinal linebacker had seven tackles.
The Treynor defense was good at all three levels throughout the game, especially in the second half. Senior defensive back Luke Mieska led the team with eight tackles. Reber, a defensive end, had two sacks and senior defensive lineman Brock Fox added a sack.
“We played really well on defense all night. A few big plays got us in the first half,” Casey said. “A lot of guys stepped up for us.”
Falcon head coach Pat Ryan said his team knew coming in it would have to stop big plays.
“It was a game of big plays,” he said. “Big plays hurt us.”
Sophomore quarterback Lance Wright passed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 6-of-17 passing for the Falcons and added 38 yards on the ground. Junior receiver Connor Cerny finished with 30 yards rushing and sophomore receiver Cy Patterson picked up 25 yards on the ground. Cerny added 11 tackles on defense.
Ryan said his team needed to be better up front on both sides of the football as well. Now 0-2 on the year, the Falcon coach said his team will have to refocus.
“I told the guys we need to decide, ‘Where do we want to take our season?’” Ryan said.
Treynor started the scoring with a 69-yard touchdown drive capped by a 5-yard run for Fisher. Falcon junior Sam Rallis took the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to knot things up at 7.
After the teams traded punts, Treynor put together an 80-yard drive, powered by Reber and a big run by Tiarks, punctuated by Fisher’s dive into the end zone from the 1 yard line.
St. Albert answered on their next possession, taking advantage of a short field. Wright found Rallis on a 30-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to tie things up at 14, where it would stay until halftime.
St. Albert (0-2) 7 7 0 0 — 14
Treynor (2-0) 7 7 7 21 — 42
First quarter:
Treynor: Fisher 5-yard run (Mieska kick good)
St. Albert: Rallis 85-yard kick return (Wilber kick good)
Second quarter:
T: Fisher 1-yard run (Mieska kick good)
SA: Wright 30-yard pass to Rallis (Wilber kick good)
Third quarter:
T: Fisher 66-yard pass to Schaaf (Kick good)
Fourth quarter:
T: Fisher 60-yard run (Kick good)
T: Fisher 21-yard pass to Jack Stogdill (Kick good)
T: Tiarks 37-yard run (Kick good)
