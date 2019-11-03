Treynor’s Tori Castle enjoyed a productive day at the Class 2-A state cross country meet at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
Castle finished 26th with a time of 20 minutes, 23 seconds. Underwood freshman Jordyn Reimer finished 62nd (21:15) in the same race.
The Treynor boys team finished 15th in 2-A. Cole Dooley had the highest finish, placing 25th in a time of 17:30. Jacob Reelfs (59), Derrick Thompson (66), Ryan Konz (69), Mason Yochum (88), Jacob Keav (92), and Jacob Hrasky (96) rounded out the team scoring for Treynor.
In Class 3-A, Glenwood finished 14th in the girls race.
Rachel Mullennax led the way, placing 36th with a time of 20:15. Emma Hughes (47), Erin Schultz (60), Ryley Nebel (79), Kaitlyn Carnes (86), Lauren Becker (88) and Karlee Raymond (92) rounded out the scoring for Glenwood.
Sam McIntyre was the lone runner for Glenwood on the boys side. McIntyre finished 65th with a time of 17:20.
Logan-Magnolia took top honors in the Class 1-A team standings with Taylor Sporrer pacing Lo-Ma with a 13th-place finish (19:52).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.