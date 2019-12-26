Treynor quarterback Jake Fisher is the Daily Nonpareil Area Player of the Year for football.
As a senior, Fisher rushed for 1,175 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground and was instrumental in Treynor’s 10-1 season that ended one game shy of the UNI-Dome.
Fisher averaged 7.9 yards per carry over his 148 rushing attempts. His 1,175 rushing yards were behind only Nick Haynes (246 attempts) of Missouri Valley in District 9 in Class 1-A. Fisher was selected first team all-state and all-district.
“He’s just a tremendous, special athlete with a unique set of skills,” Treynor coach Jeff Casey said. “He’s a special kid for us running the football. He’s a special talent, a rare athlete.”
Quarterbacking the flexbone offense for Treynor, Fisher had a lot of responsibilities on each and every play. Like a master puppeteer controlling his strings, Fisher had to scan the defense and make split-second reads in the triple option.
“With our running option offense, I’ve kind of grown into it and evolved into a lot more of a runner,” Fisher said. “With all of our athletes on our team, and our great offensive line, it just made my job a lot easier.
“All the credit has to go to the offensive line. Those guys work so hard and I can do nothing without them. Each and every one of them contributed to our success, just as much as any of us skill position guys.”
Humble and a great athlete, that’s the kind of leader players rally behind. Let’s be honest though, making three reads on every play is not easy. Most times, Fisher has to read an interior lineman for a handoff, then an outside backer for a keep or pitch. When the bullets are flying, it’s easier said than done.
“It’s one of those things, it’s years in the making,” Casey said. “You have to find the right kid who can naturally do that. He became very instinctive at it where he could do it in his sleep.
“At the end of the season, we got to a point where, I would just give Jake the keys and say, ‘Hey, you know what I’m going to call; you know what I look for when I call this stuff.’ He made a lot of calls and did a great job of it.”
Treynor had 18 seniors this past season, 10 of which have started since they were sophomores. That’s a pretty good recipe for a successful season.
“It was a great time,” Fisher said. “Senior season just feels so much different than any other year because you kind of have that sense of urgency that you didn’t have the past few years. Just going out there and giving everything we had, knowing it was our last shot. It meant a lot more to us and helped us be a more mature team. That helped us win and get farther in the playoffs.”
Fisher recalled his favorite memory from this past season when playing Underwood and the last play of the first half when he connected with Jack Stogdill for a big touchdown. Fisher completed 44 of 74 passes for 794 yards and eight touchdowns through the air.
Fisher also played defense full time this past season, recording 44 tackles and one interception.
“We hadn’t really asked him to play defense before this year a whole lot,” Casey said. “He not only became a starter for us, he was a key contributor for us. He has a unique set of skills with his speed and ability to close down on ball carriers.”
Thanks to that skill set, good size and speed, Fisher was offered a preferred walk-on spot at the University of Iowa.
“My recruiting happened pretty quickly,” Fisher said. “My dream school. I couldn’t pass on the opportunity.”
Fisher said Coach Casey was a big part of his recruiting to Iowa and his ability to go play for his dream school.
“It takes a village, that’s been true with my development as a player,” Fisher said. “But, honestly, he’s a really big part of my development. He’s been an amazing guy to me, always been so supportive and hard on me when I needed it. I couldn’t be here without him. He’s always going to be a big part of my life.”
At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Fisher has the frame and athleticism to become a walk-on starter down the road for Iowa. He will start his career at safety.
“He’s a great kid and one of the most competitive kids I’ve been around,” Casey said. “He takes a lot of pride in being successful in everything he does, and that bleeds into the classroom. He’s a student of the game. He was a kid I could sit down in film sessions with and we go a little further in details with things; super bright kid.”
