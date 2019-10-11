TRYENOR — Treynor earned a hard-fought, five-set victory Thursday over Tri-Center
The Cardinals prevailed 25-23, 19-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-8. They have now won eight of their last nine matches.
“It was good volleyball,” Treynor coach Kim Barents said. Going into it, I figured it would go four or five. Both teams are young, so what’s going to happen is you’ll have another three or four years of this. It’s a lot of fun.
“I think the girls are clicking and believing now.”
Kailey Rochholz had 15 kills for the winners. Stella Umphrey had 20 digs, and Emma Flathers finished with 33 set assists.
Tri-Center was playing without Presley Pogge, who leads the team in kills and suffered an injury earlier in the week.
Despite her absence, the Trojans took the Cardinals down to the wire.
Tatum Carlson led the Trojans with 18 kills and 17 digs, and Miranda Ring chipped in 50 set assists.
“It came down to new serve-receives for us,” Tri-Center coach Amy Wingert said. “The girls played their hearts out. I don’t know that I’ve seen them dig some of the stuff up that they did tonight. They played for each other, and they’re peaking at the right time.”
Tri-Center (19-14, 7-0) 23 25 17 25 8
Treynor (16-13, 7-1) 25 19 25 19 15
Tri-Center stat leaders: Kills: Emile Sorensen 11, Tatum Carlson 18, Laura Brockhoff 13. Digs: Miranda Ring 9, Carlson 17, Marissa Ring 14, Abby Stamp 11. Set assists: Mir. Ring 50, Meredith Maassen 9.
Treynor stat leaders: Kills: Kailey Rochholz 15, Maddie Lewis 8, Natalie Simpson 6. Aces: Lewis 5, 4 with 1. Digs: Stella Umphrey 20, Lewis 14, Emma Flathers 13. Assists: Flathers 33.
