MAPLETON — Tri-Center’s Bryson Freeburg was a district champion at 170 pounds Saturday at the Class 1-A District 3 tournament.
Logan-Magnolia prevailed in the team standings with 111 points. The Panthers qualified six grapplers for next week’s state tournament in Des Moines.
Team Results
1, Logan-Magnolia 111; 2, Woodbury Central 81; 3, Missouri Valley; 3, South Central Calhoun; 5, Hinton 61; 6, Tri-Center 38; 7, West Monona 36; 8, East Sac County 29; 9, Westwood 28; 10, MVAOCOU 16; 11, Akron-Westfield 14; 12, Lawton-Bronson 10; 12, Woodbine 10; 14, Alta-Aurelia 8.
State Qualifiers
106
1, Ryder Koele, Woodbury Central; 2, Wyatt Skuodas, Hinton.
113
1, Sean Thompson, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Kevin King, South Central Calhoun.
120
1, Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Brackett Locke, Woodbury Central.
126
1, Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Beau Klingensmith, Woodbury Central.
132
1, Nate Thomsen, East Sac County; 2, Brady Thompson, Logan-Magnolia.
138
1, Jordan Khommanyvong, South Central Calhoun; 2, Hunter Hanner, Westwood.
145
1, Max McGill, Woodbury Central; 2, Eric McIlnay, Missouri Valley.
152
1, Briar Reisz, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Nate Monahan, Woodbury Central.
160
1, Blake McAlister, South Central Calhoun; 2, Teegan Tschampel, Hinton.
170
1, Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 2, Kolby Scott, MVAOCOU.
182
1, Nick Haynes, Missouri Valley; 2, Jackson Dewald, Westwood.
195
1, Derek Anderson, Hinton; 2, Darius Gashe, West Monona.
220
1, Brian King, South Central Calhoun; 2, Logan Smith, Akron-Westfield.
285
1, Barrett Pitt, Logan-Magnolia; 2, Connor Murray, Missouri Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.