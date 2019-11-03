Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge is a cross country state champion. Pogge won the Class 1-A race with a time of 18 minutes, 45 seconds, six seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling; I’m so happy right now,” Pogge said. “I wanted to stay in the lead, and finish in the lead.”
Pogge, the No. 1 runner in girls Class 1-A, had the No. 2 runner (Aplington-Parkersburg’s Sophia Jungling) in the state on her heels for most of the race. In fact, at the 9:40 mark of the race, the top-five runners in the state were running in the order they are ranked.
Pogge began to pull away at the 12-minute mark. Three minutes later, her lead was 50 meters.
“I couldn’t be more proud of that kid,” Tri-Center coach Lexi Cochran said. “She’s worked her butt off, and she earned every step of that race. I’m really pleased for her that she gets to have this experience.”
Pogge not only finished the season as a state champion, she was also undefeated on the year. Last year she was runner-up, and as a freshman she finished fourth.
“Obviously, she’s got a lot of natural talent,” Cochran said. “But, she doesn’t put that to waste. She makes all the right decisions, she eats right, she sleeps right. Running’s one of those things you get out what you put into it.”
By the time the lead pack made the final turn, Pogge had a comfortable lead. The lead pack was then one, as it was obvious Pogge was going to win. The race was then four girls battling for second place. Kee’s Haley Meyer finished second, Turkey Valley’s Jalyssa Blazek third and Jungling fourth.
“I thought she ran super smart today,” Cochran said. “She didn’t take out too fast. She was a little conservative in the beginning, let that girl (Jungling) sit in her pocket for a little bit. Right before the second mile, she started pulling away. Then she got that comfortable space that she wanted to have.
“Peyton is built for distance. She is definitely a distance girl, the longer the race, the better it will suit Peyton.”
Only a junior and a state championship under her belt, Pogge now sets her sights on repeating.
“What a great season; I want to try it next year too,” Pogge said.
Also running in the Class 1-A girls race, AHSTW’s Ryann Portch finished in the top 10, placing eighth in a time of 19:47.
“I’m going to go out there and give it my all,” Portch said. I was hoping to end the season with a sub-20 (under 20 minutes).”
AHSTW finished third in the team standings with a score of 142. Logan-Magnolia won the team championship, while Hudson finished second.
“This is her first season of cross country with us,” AHSTW coach Jenny Hamilton said. “It’s taken her all season to figure out the 5K, but she looked really good out there. She had it figured out today.
“She went out in control. Didn’t get too ahead of herself those first two miles, then she had enough in the tank to finish strong.
AHSTW had a list of goals to achieve this season as a team, and checked them off one by one.
“Our first goal of the season was to win a meet,” Hamilton said. “Win a meet, finish top two in our conference, top three in our district. They just checked things off throughout the season.
“It’s been awesome. They’ve been a great group to coach. Level-headed, rely on each other, are kind to each other, and genuinely want the best for each other. I think that’s why we’ve been so strong as a team.”
On the boys side, Tri-Center finished 11th in the team standings. Brett McGee placed 17th in a time of 17:04, while Jon Franke finished 34th with a time of 17:27.
