MISSOURI VALLEY – Tri-Center was among seven schools wrestling in the Class 1-A sectional at Missouri Valley.
Logan-Magnolia finished with the highest team score in the meet with a total of 278 points. Missouri Valley finished second, West Monona took third and Tri-Center placed fourth with 110 total points.
First- and second-place finishers in each weight class advance to districts next Saturday. Tri-Center had three such wrestlers including 170-pound first-place finisher, Bryson Freeberg who won by fall in the finals. Connor Attkisson (120) and Gaven Heim (195) also qualified for districts by finishing runner-up in their respective classes.
Logan-Magnolia had a total of 10 district-qualifiers as a result of Saturday’s sectional. Missouri Valley qualified seven wrestlers, West Monona will send six, while Woodbine and MVAOCOU each qualified one wrestler.
District qualifiers: 106: 1, Jacob Downey, Lo-Ma; 2, Landon Hansen, West Monona. 113: 1, Sean Thompson, Lo-Ma; 2, Andrew Bowman, Mo Valley. 120: 1, Hagen Heistand, Lo-Ma; 2, Connor Attkisson, Tri-Center. 126: 1, Wyatt Reisz, Lo-Ma; 2, Zavier Trovato, Mo Valley. 132: 1, Brady Thompson, Lo-Ma; 2, Sam Kyle, Mo Valley. 138: 1, Gavin Maguire, Lo-Ma; 2, Kaden Broer, West Monona. 145: 1, Bryce Hudnut, Lo-Ma; 2, Eric McIlnay, Mo Valley. 152: 1, Briar Reisz, Lo-Ma; 2, Gage Clausen, Mo Valley. 160: 1, Jack Nelson, Woodbine; 2, Devin Monahan, West Monona. 170: 1, Bryson Freeberg, Tri-Center; 2, Kolby Scott, MVAOCOU. 182: 1, Nick Haynes, Mo Valley; 2, Sendeska Kalskett, West Monona. 195: 1, Darius Gashe, West Monona; 2, Gaven Heim, Tri-Center. 220: 1, Rex Johnsen, Lo-Ma; 2, Megaeska Kalskett, West Monona. 285: 1, Barrett Pitt, Lo-Ma; 2, Connor Murray, Mo-Valley.
