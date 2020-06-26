If the 2020 baseball season is more of a sprint than a marathon, Underwood and Tri-Center have gotten off the blocks quickly, pulling to the front of the Western Iowa Conference.
Unbeaten Tri-Center (7-0) handed Underwood (7-1) its only loss on Monday, winning 3-2 in Underwood. The two teams sit atop the WIC standings with Logan-Magnolia and AHSTW not far behind with 3-2 conference records. In their matchup, Underwood committed three errors, while Tri-Center had none.
“You’ve got to give credit to Tri-Center, they executed when they needed to and got hits when they needed to,” Underwood head coach Andy VanFossan said. “We feel like we gave them a couple runs that were probably the difference in the game. No disrespect to Tri-Center because they came in and got the job done, but we had a couple miscues which could have been the difference.”
For Tri-Center head coach Max Kozeal, the win confirmed his team’s grit, which was a point of emphasis coming into the season.
“The thing I took away was that our kids are going to fight and are battlers,” he said. “They love to compete, they love to play the game of baseball and they love to have fun. Last year, we didn’t quite have the fight we used to, so one thing we talked about was that we wanted to take the game from teams, not have them hand it to us. Underwood is a really good team and our guys just kept battling and came out on top. It was a really good game for us.”
Unsurprisingly, the two teams are also first and second in the conference in team batting average with Tri-Center hitting a robust .374, while Underwood is at .313 and Treynor is third at .292.
Underwood senior Nick Ravlin has led the way offensively, hitting .519, while slugging .852 with only one strikeout in eight games.
“With the hot start Nick’s off to, the coaches and I have talked about where he sits in regard to the top hitters that have been through here in the last 12 or 13 years. He’s one, two or three,” VanFossan said. “I don’t think there’s any question about his ability to hit or the type of athlete he is. The bigger thing that most people don’t understand is that he’s a good kid and he’s got a big heart. He’s like any other 17, 18-year-old, he has his quirks, but when it comes down to being a teammate and a good person, Nick is definitely that.”
The Eagles pitchers have been on point too, allowing only six earned runs all season. Senior Blake Hall leads the way with a 3-0 record. In his 16 innings pitched, Hall had yielded just one earned run, walking five and striking out 30 for a minuscule ERA of 0.44.
The Trojans feature seven players hitting over .300, five of which are over .400, led by junior Brett McGee who’s hitting .571, only striking out once so far.
“Brett has always had a really good swing. His bat stays in the zone a really long time, so it’s pretty tough to get pitched by him,” Kozeal said. “He’s a student of the game who knows what to look for and how to react to certain pitches and pitchers. He’s really good mentally, and when you have a good approach and your bat is in the zone, it ends up with him hitting a lot of line drives.”
Jackson Johnson is another big bat for Tri-Center, hitting .421, while slugging .843 with a pair of homers.
Tri-Center’s pitching staff is led by senior Kaleb Smith, who is 2-0 in a pair of starts with an ERA of 1.17.
This next week of action could go a long way in creating some separation among the middle of the pack in the WIC. Heading into Friday evening five teams – Logan-Magnolia, AHSTW, Audubon, Treynor and IKM-Manning – were in a logjam, all a game or a half game apart. Missouri Valley and Riverside each are 0-5 in conference and 0-6 overall.
In the Hawkeye 10 Conference, another area team, Glenwood, is tied for fifth place with a 3-3 conference mark, winning two of their last three.
