AVOCA — Underwood and AHSTW both lost at Tuesday’s Class 1-A regional duals at AHSTW High School.
Underwood dropped a 46-30 decision to Mount Ayr, and AHSTW narrowly fell to Woodbury Central 37-36.
Underwood had five winners on the night with Riley Stafford (160 pounds), Carter Davis (182), Thomas Huneke (195), Easton Eledge (285) and Raymond Patomson (132).
AHSTW had seven winners on the night: Jaeden Rasmussen (152), Denver Pauley (160), Michael Shiffer (182), Gavyn Fisher (195), Brady Canada (285), Hayden Fischer (120) and Garrison Gettler (145).
The Vikings trailed 37-33 entering the final match of the night at 145. Gettler earned an 8-7 decision over Woodbury Central’s Kyan Schultzen, but the three points came up just short for AHSTW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.