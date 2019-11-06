SAYDEL — Back and forth, back and forth. Underwood and Grundy Center traded blows in their regional final, with G.C. winning in five sets.
“I think we just had a few more unforced errors than what they did,” Underwood coach Paula Carman said. “We had some opportunities, and we shot ourselves in the foot too many times.
“We had some missed serves at key times, and some situations where we didn’t score offensively when we needed to. But, they fought, and fought, and fought, and competed against them.”
Underwood finishes the season with 30 wins and six losses.
“I think the way that they really found themselves, the latter part of September,” Carman said. “We came out really strong and hit the ground running in August.”
After the good start, Underwood struggled at times. According to Carman, Underwood lost its cohesiveness, and level of play, before turning it around.
“They did a great job of digging down this postseason and peaking,” Carman said. “It was a coaches dream, the way they peaked at the right time.
“I think the way that they really put their athleticism out there, and came together as a team just through this tournament trail was something they’ll remember for a long time too.”
Underwood (30-6) 16 25 24 25 11
Grundy Center (32-8) 25 22 26 21 15
